Monday December 30
12 p.m. Green Clean Athol
12:15 p.m. The Zone ep 4 NFL / Patriots Review through week 14
1:15 p.m. Friday night Football: Monument Mountain in Mahar October 11
3:25 p.m. Friday night football: Greenfield to Mahar on October 18
5.40 p.m. Friday evening Football: Easthampton to Athol on October 25
7:45 a.m.Friday night Football: Easthampton to Mahar on November 1
10:00 am Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
12 noon Democracy now!
1 p.m. Stephen M. Brewer: Barre's boy
1:39 p.m. The Littlest Pet
2 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Soundtracks
3 p.m. Soldiers' Heart with Michael Young
4 p.m. The Historical Society of Athol presents The Definite Maybes
5:50 p.m. We read books: the first punk rule
6:17 p.m. 1794 Meetinghouse presents Samirah Evans and her beautiful demons
8:05 p.m. 1794 Meetinghouse presents Lui Collins and Anand Nayak
10:17 p.m. 1794 Meeting House presents The Green Sisters
Tuesday December 31
12 noon Democracy now!
1 a.m. Stephen M. Brewer: Barre's boy
1 h 39 The Littlest Pet
2 am UnReal To Reel: Soundtracks
3 am Heart of soldiers with Michael Young
4 a.m.Athol Historical Society presents The Definite Maybes
5:50 p.m. We read books: the first punk rule
6 a.m. 1794 Meetinghouse presents Samirah Evans and her beautiful demons
8:05 a.m. 1794 Meetinghouse presents Lui Collins and Anand Nayak
10:00 am 1794 Meeting House presents The Green Sisters
12 noon Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Committee June 17
3:10 p.m. Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library
3:20 p.m. We read books: the first punk rule
3:30 p.m.. A Veteran's Perspective: Spirit of America
5:30 p.m.. What's the buzz: Highlanders
6:05 p.m. The Littlest Pet
6:30 p.m.. Handel's Messiah
9:05 p.m. American meetings in the 1950s and good table manners
9:30 p.m.. Emerging Solutions: Education and Correction Services
10 pm Your right to know: women in the GOP: finding our voices for freedom.
10:30 p.m.. Erickson report
11 PM EVENING. Both sides of the bars: a new feature for transparency and uplifting of minds
11:30 p.m.. White House Chronicle: Technology: greater engine of society than politics.
Wednesday January 1
12 noon Democracy now!
1 a.m. Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Committee June 17
3:10 p.m. Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library
3:20 p.m. We read books: the first punk rule
3:30 p.m. Veteran's Perspective: Spirit of A.M.erica
5:30 p.m. What's the buzz: Highlanders
6:05 p.m. The Littlest Pet
6:30 AM IN THE MORNING. Handel's Messiah
9:05 am American meetings in the 1950s and good table manners
9:30 AM IN THE MORNING. Emerging Solutions: Education and Correction Services
10 am Your right to know: women in the GOP: finding our voices for freedom.
10:30 am The Erickson Report
11 a.m.Both sides: new functionality for transparency and uplifting
11:30 AM IN THE MORNING. White House Chronicle: Technology: greater engine of society than politics.
12 noon Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Bethesda Ministries: Bear good fruit, part 3
1:30 p.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: Come Follow Me – Father Mike
2 p.m. Evangelical Church of Erving: The Struggle
2:45 p.m. Poetry Moment 2: Trish Crapo
3:00 p.m. Wheel spin: what's your aura?
3:30 p.m.. InfoSource with guests Anita Obue and Trista Flack
4 p.m. Sing Sing Sing: A musical tribute to USO shows from World War II
6:00 p.m. Tony Funchess of The Platters at Butterfield Park July 13
7:30 p.m. Shining Lights with Winfield Brown, guest
8 p.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony at Athol Hospital on June 19
9:05 p.m. Special Shining Lights: Visit to Athol Hospital
9:45 p.m. Green Clean Athol
10 p.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1
11 PM EVENING. History of the Orange District Court, part 2
Thursday January 2
12 noon Democracy now!
1 h Bethesda Ministries: Bear good fruit, part 3
1:30 p.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: Come Follow Me – Father Mike
2 am Evangelical Church of Erving: The Struggle
2:45 p.m. Poetry Moment 2: Trish Crapo
3 am Turning the wheel: what's your aura?
3:30 p.m. InfoSource with guests Anita Obue and Trista Flack
4 a.m. Sing Sing Sing: A musical tribute to USO shows from World War II
6 a.m. Tony Funchess of The Platters at Butterfield Park July 13
7:30 a.m. Shining Lights with Winfield Brown, guest
8:00 am Ribbon cutting ceremony at Athol Hospital on June 19
9:05 a.m.Shining Lights Special: Visit to Athol Hospital
9:45 a.m. Green Clean Athol
10:00 a.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1
11 a.m. History of the Orange District Court, part 2
12 noon Democracy now!
1 p.m. Drama Circle presents Ty Cobb and the great American pastime.
2:30 AM AFTERNOON. Players from the village school present Discord between the deities.
3:50 p.m. We read books: first punk rule
4 p.m. University of Norwich Concert Band
5:30 p.m.. History of the National Guard in Orange: looking back with pride
6:30 p.m.. The 56th Annual River Rat Race April 13
9 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
11 PM EVENING. The Zone ep 4 NFL / Patriots Review through week 14
Friday January 3
12 noon Democracy now!
1 h Drama Circle presents Ty Cobb and The Great American Pastime.
2:30 p.m. Players from the village school present Discord A.M.ong The Deities.
3:50 p.m. We read books: first punk rule
4 a.m. University of Norwich Concert Band
5.30 p.m. History of the National Guard in Orange: looking back with pride
6:30 AM IN THE MORNING. The 56th Annual River Rat Race April 13
9:00 am Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
11 a.m. The Zone ep 4 NFL / Patriots Review through week 14
12 noon Democracy now!
1 p.m. U.S. Army: 38th parallel to the Korean War
1:30 p.m. The story of a veteran: Pfc Vahan Berberian
2 p.m. View of veterans
3 p.m. Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc
3:50 p.m. Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library
4 p.m. Book corner: Timewise
4:30 p.m.. Off the Shelf with Eric Jay Dolin
5:00 p.m. Opioid Community Listening Forum
7 p.m. We read books: the first punk rule
7:10 p.m. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 3: Assessing the Benefits for Your Caregivers
8:15 p.m. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 2: Working with DCF
10:10 p.m. Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 1: Legal foundations of guardianship