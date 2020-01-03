Athol Daily News – Ridder, # 23 Cincinnati smashes Boston College, 38-6

Loading...

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead Cincinnati number 23 to a 38-6 victory over Boston College Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl, delayed by weather conditions .

The Bearcats (11-3) achieved 11 wins for the second consecutive season and the fourth in the history of the program, bouncing back from two consecutive losses against number 15 Memphis.

The Eagles (6-7) dominated 459-164 total yards to end an eventful post-season. Coach Steve Addazio was sacked after seven seasons and back star A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game.

Dillon clearly missed. Wide wide receiver coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was there as a spectator after completing his duties as Ohio co-defensive coordinator State.

The match was interrupted by a weather delay of around 1.5 hours in the middle of the first quarter.

Boston College got its only points on special teams. Mike Palmer blocked a basket and Brandon Sebastian picked it up and sent it back 67 yards in the third quarter.

Ridder had two 13-yard runs and a 14-yard runner, setting a Cincinnati bowl record for precipitation and total touchdowns. He had 21 carries and also passed for 95 yards with an 8-yard score to Malick Mbodj before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.

Michael Warren Jr. also had 105 yards in 21 races.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: Could not generate any consistent offense and clearly missed Dillon. Aside from two big games in the first period, the Eagles only produced 32 yards in 27 games. David Bailey has won 28 yards in eight races in place of Dillon.

Cincinnati: Was dominant on both sides of the ball. The only other 11-season winning streak in the program was won by Brian Kelly in 2008 and 2009. The defense set up a touchdown with the forced trial and error of Ethan Tucky.

ALREADY SEEN

The weather delay probably brought back memories to Boston College fans and players. They were part of a bowl game in Dallas last year which was canceled after a delay of similar duration, also in the first quarter and also against a No. 23 ranked team, Boise State.

NEXT

Boston College: Already had time to adjust to the biggest defeat: Dillon. Returns most of the other entries to start the Hafley era.

Cincinnati: Must replace a number of key players, including tight end Josiah Deguara and linebackers Perry Young and Bryan Wright. Ridder and Warren are about to return.