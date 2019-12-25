Athol Daily News – Pats targets bill sweep, 11th consecutive AFC East title

Loading...

FOXBOROUGH – For years, the Bills have been one of three AFC East fighters, trying and failing each year to beat the Patriots in their ten-year run to the top of the division.

Buffalo enters his week 16 encounter with New England, clinging to his best hope for years to end this dominance.

With a win (or a tie), the Patriots can clinch the AFC East title for the 11th consecutive season. They can also lock a goodbye in the first round with a win and a loss (or a tie) of the leaders.

But if Buffalo (10-4) defeats the Patriots (11-3) and wins their final next week against the Jets, and New England also loses in Miami, the Bills would win the division for the first time since 1995.

“We certainly respect the Patriots; they have ruled this division by far for a long time, "said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “So to have a game like this at this point in the season, our players have worked hard for that. So you win everything you get in this league, and so they won it, but we're going to have to win it this weekend because the Patriots, they play well, and especially on the stretch. "

New England played particularly well against Buffalo.

The Bills have not beaten the Patriots in five games with coach Sean McDermott and have lost the last six games in total.

Buffalo has yet to beat the Patriots at Foxborough in a game that Tom Brady started and ended (0-15). Buffalo defeated New England 17-9 in the 2014 regular season final, but Brady only played in the first half, as the Patriots had already won the top seed in the conference.

Overall, Brady has an overall record of 31-3 against the Bills, the most wins in NFL history by a quarter against a single opponent.

"It's a big game for both teams," said Brady. “I think everyone is putting a lot into it. And it's for moments like that. "

If the Patriots are ripe for a late season disappointment, it could be the year.

New England's highest ranked defense gave up 375 yards at the peak of the season to the Bills in their 16-10 win at Buffalo in week 4. And it was with the Bills rookie and first rusher Devin Singletary sidelined from a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen also missed the fourth quarter of the loss with a head injury. He has nine touchdowns this season, the highest number of quarters in 2019.

The Bills will also face Brady in a season in which he has his lowest completion rate (60.1%) and the lowest number of successful DTs (21) since 2013.

In his first 29 games against the Bills, Brady scored 610 of 955 for 7,316 yards (252 per game on average) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. But in his last five games against Buffalo, Brady is 102 out of 166 for 1,082 yards (216 per game on average) with three touchdowns and five interceptions. His 46.2% completion rate at the week 4 meeting was the eighth worst in his career.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said he "absolutely" thought in September that Buffalo looked like a team capable of being in this position.

"They always have a new wrinkle," said Hightower. "The skill players they have and the offensive line they have, the way they are built – it is designed to be in this division. It is designed to play us."

MAKE A STATEMENT

Jordan Phillips, who ranks second in the NFL in defensive tackles and leads the Bills with 9½ sacks, doesn't know what else Buffalo needs to do to prove himself.

After beating the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and the Steelers in prime time last weekend, Phillips was asked if the next step was to win New England.

Phillips shrugged and said, "If we haven't shown that we are a competitor by now, then beating the Patriots will do nothing."

MR. FOURTH TRIMESTER

Allen has a touchdown / interception ratio of 8: 0 in the fourth quarter of this season, the highest score in the NFL. He is the only QB in the league with at least 50 fourth quarter pass attempts and no INTs. Allen also led the Bills to a five-time win with Buffalo tied or trailing in the fourth quarter of 2019.

SLIT CONCERNS

The defense of the Patriots will be without key element of their secondary. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was ruled out for Saturday's game with a groin injury he suffered in the Patriots' win over the Bengals. Jones has appeared in 14 games this season, mostly playing the role of defender of the slot machines when New England uses five defensive backs. He is sixth on the tackle team in 2019 (47).

KROFT CLINCHERS

The Bills' tight end Tyler Kroft was instrumental in helping Buffalo clinch two playoff spots in three years.

His 14-yard touchdown catch sealed Buffalo's 17-10 win over Sunday's playoffs in Pittsburgh.

It was his first touchdown since scoring twice with the Bengals in Cincinnati's 31-27 win over Baltimore in late 2017. The result eliminated the Ravens and blew up the Bills in the playoffs.

It turns out that Kroft took a similar route on Sunday to that which the free agent off-season did during his first training with Buffalo in May, when he broke his foot. The injury forced Kroft to miss the entire offseason.