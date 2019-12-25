Athol Daily News – Orange to target social services and may request $ 800,000 in “community development” funds

Loading...

ORANGE – For the second year in a row, the city will request federal funds to boost social services provided by five local associations.

The organizations being considered for the city's Community Development Grant (CDBG) application offer a variety of services, from delivering hot meals to seniors to helping families overcome the challenges of addiction.

Wednesday was the first of two public information sessions on the Orange CDBG app. The CDBG program comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, which distributes money to states to use for community development projects.

"All of these programs or services must meet a national goal of serving low- to moderate-income residents, eliminating slums and the plague and, in rare cases, responding to an urgent need," said Brian McHugh, Director of Community Development, Franklin County Housing and Redevelopment. Authority.

In Massachusetts, CDBG funds are distributed to individual communities by the State Department of Housing and Community Development.

Orange can request up to $ 800,000 for programs related to housing assistance and housing rehabilitation; public facilities such as centers for the elderly and parks; and organizations providing social services.

Residents are able to comment on what they think the city should include in its application, but McHugh said Wednesday that the city and the Franklin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority have already considered seven organizations that could be included for funds.

Organizations considered include LifePath, which provides nutritional meals to the elderly; the Literacy Project, which helps adults pass the high school equivalency test; North Quabbin Citizen Advocacy for people with disabilities; Solidarity seeds, which manages a farm sharing program aimed at eliminating local food insecurity; Quabbin Mediation, which provides training in conflict mediation in schools, businesses and neighborhoods; CHD, which provides advice to families with a member who is an addict; and LaunchSpace, a new non-profit professional training course at the Orange Innovation Center.

McHugh said he, Orange's administrative assistant Amanda Carey and director of community development Alec Wade, had discussed the seven organizations, but it was up to the selection committee to decide which five to include in the nomination. However, he added that LaunchSpace was considered less supportive than other organizations due to a lack of understanding of what the new organization is doing.

At the Selectboard meeting on January 15, the second information session will take place, where social service organizations considered for funding will be assessed, and the Selectboard will decide which one to include in its application in January or February.

Orange's CDBG request is due March 6.

Selectboard member Bill Wrigley said the city would have to ask for the full $ 800,000 under the program. However, McHugh warned that cities could only receive $ 1.35 million over two years, and would only receive up to $ 550,000 next year if they got $ 800,000 this year.

There is no guarantee of funds from CDBG. Massachusetts is expected to receive approximately $ 22 million to distribute to communities, said McHugh, and demand must be solid to receive all of the $ 800,000.

In 2017, the city did not score high enough on the state rating system to receive funding. Last year, however, the city received $ 550,000, and five social service organizations each received $ 20,000, with more money spent on housing rehabilitation.

Denise Andrews, a resident of Orange, a former state representative and a member of the Non-Profit Partnership for the Revitalization of Orange, said she would like the funds from the CDBG install solar panels on the city's commercial buildings, potentially as part of a "façade program" project which directs CDBG funds towards buildings and infrastructure.

"The interest is twofold – first, economic sustainability and growth, and second, green energy," said Andrews.

Andrews added that the design and engineering to replace the road department's salt shed might also be an option, and might not be too expensive. She said that good residents can have a say in the CDBG application process.

"It is nice to see the CDBG process as it was before, with an advanced schedule and public participation," she said.

McHugh said he would like more information and analyze Andrew's proposals before thinking of suggesting them as part of the city's CDBG application.

Nate Johnson, executive director of North Quabbin Citizen Advocacy – one of the organizations already considered – said that his organization is helping people with mental health issues or disabilities lead more fulfilling and independent lives, by supporting establishing relationships between people with disabilities and "defenders". "

The nonprofit provides resources to advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities, but its ultimate goal is to help people form lasting relationships regardless of the North Quabbin Citizen Advocacy, said Johnson.

"The defenders are supported by us but are free to follow their hearts and do what they want," said Johnson.

Johnson said people like the state representative, Susannah Whipps, I-Athol, have become advocates for the organization and have developed meaningful relationships with people with autism.

According to McHugh, last year, 62 percent of Orange rated low to moderate income, the highest of any city served by the Franklin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. That number has dropped to 58% this year.

Contact David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

