Athol Daily News – North Quabbin Briefs

Loading...

Published: 12/20/2019 22:08:12

Modified: 12/20/2019 10:07:58 PM

News from the Athol Public Library

The Athol Public Library, 568 Main Street, will be open for the annual holidays, Monday, December 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate with food, friends and live music from 11 a.m. to noon.

In addition, the library has weeks at low cost. Library administrators voted to delete overdue fines for documents returned from December 21 to January 4

If you have overdue library items, library staff hope you bring them back. If you feel shy, place them in one of the book drops. No questions asked.

Unfortunately, the library cannot cancel fines on materials, on C / W MARS Interlibrary Loan items, or fines accrued on items already returned.

Sr. Center vacation schedule

The Athol Senior Center will be closed from Tuesday December 24 to Friday January 3. All programs will resume on Monday January 6.

Volunteers will meet on Tuesday, December 24 from 9 a.m. to prepare the 26th annual Christmas dinner program delivered to homes that reaches seniors in the North Quabbin area.