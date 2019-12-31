Athol Daily News – Message Board: UMass Men's Hoops Closed by Akron

Loading...

Ten days off was not enough to put together the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team.

The Minutemen (6-7) entered Atlantic 10 Conference with a bitter taste in their mouths, falling to Akron, 85-79, on the road on Monday in their last non-conference game of the season. The loss was the seventh for UMass in its last eight games.

Sean East II led the Minutemen with 26 points and Carl Pierre added 23 points out of five 3 points.

It was a rough first half that made the Minutemen, while the Zips (9-3) took the lead 29-13 halfway through the first half of the game. UMass retaliated and reduced the deficit to Sept, 40-33, at break.

A 10-2 run by the Minutemen gave them a 43-42 lead with 15:54 remaining, where the two teams traded baskets the rest of the way, neither able to separate and gain a substantial lead.

East did a layup with 50 seconds left to reduce Akron's lead to 79-76, but a Loren Christian-Jackson Zip layup put Akron up two scores, 81-76 .

Dibaji Walker, who was cleared by the NCAA on Monday after his transfer from Cleveland State, drilled a 3 with 15 seconds left, his first bucket with UMass, to make it a two-point game, 81-79, but the Zips overturned their free throws to win.

Basketball

Mahar JV

A slow start made the Mahar Girls JV team Friday night against Quaboag, losing 14-7 at half time and ultimately losing, 31-29.

Ava Liberty led the Senators with 17 points while reducing 15 rebounds. Kendrah Doane added 10 points and got 11 interceptions. Sienna Moore added two points in the loss.

Operation

Sawmill River 10K Run

The Sawmill Run is scheduled for Wednesday in Montague Center. The road race will start quickly at 10 a.m. near the Village Common on Main Street. Registration for the day of the race will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Montague common room, at 34 rue Main in Montague.

The division includes: youth, (U-17), open (18-39), master (40-49), senior (50-59) and senior plus (60+).

The registration fee is $ 30 before noon on New Years Eve and $ 35 thereafter and on race day.

Refreshments will be available. This event benefits from the MPRD Child Sponsorship Scholarship Program. The race is an athletic event in the United States. Online registration available at www.runreg.com/sawmill-river-10k-run, or log on to www.montague.net.

Free throw contest

Montague Elks Hoops Shoot

The Montague Elks Club will hold its annual free throw competition on Saturday at the gymnasium at Turners Falls High School.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and filming will start at 10:00 a.m. The contest is free and open to all boys and girls between 8 and 13 years old from April 1, 2020.

Applicants are divided into groups by age and gender. Please call John Putala at 413 530-9012 for more information.