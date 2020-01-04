Athol Daily News – Message Board: Bonenfant at the Head of the Athol-Royalston Girls' Hoop

Loading...

Posted: 1/3/2020 22:48:19

Modified: 1/3/2020 10:47:54 PM

Jenna Bonenfant scored 11 points, knocked down three rebounds and got five interceptions to lead the Athol-Royalston Middle School women's basketball team on Greenfield, 35-27, Friday in Athol.

Sammy Mailloux and Anna Duquette each collected six points in the victory.

Maggie Provencal led Greenfield by scoring 13 points. Anna Bucala scored seven points while Caitlyn Davenport added four points in the loss.

• Jumping to a 32-9 halftime lead, the Mahar Middle School men's basketball team won a 52-17 victory over Hopkins on Friday.

Owen Carl led the way with 17 points and Will Barnes added 14 points.

Bowling

Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley

Colleen Barrows had a brilliant Thursday night league outing at the Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley, scoring a women's best individual score of 115 and a women's triple triple of 322.

Buzz Palmer finished with the best score of 128 men while Ray Dodge obtained the triple of 347.