Athol Daily News – Men's basketball: Sadoski leads Franklin Tech on Athol

Loading...

ATHOL – First year student Ty Sadoski found himself with the ball at the end of the fourth quarter protecting a point lead for Franklin's boys' basketball team Tech.

After dribbling through traffic with only a few seconds remaining, Sadoski placed a runner near the elbow.

"I thought I was going to go around the corner," said Sadoski of the room. "I watched the ball go up the rim and I didn't have a good feeling."

The negative feeling quickly turned to glee after the shot, lifting the Eagles to a 64-57 final victory over Athol in an independent competition at the Mallet Gymnasium.

"He fell into it," said Sadoski.

Bailey Young had four free throws to end the Red Raiders. Young often scored for the Eagles, ending the evening with 22 points.

Franklin Tech (2-2) resisted an attempt to return from Athol. The Red Raiders recovered from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to make things interesting late.

"We have shown growth today," said Tim Artus, Franklin Tech coach. "We have shown that we can handle some of these difficult situations."

With Sadoski, the main master balloon, in great difficulty, the Red Raiders press forced reversals leading to recovery.

"We still have a long way to go," said Artus. “We caused some of these situations. We need to take better care of the ball. "

When Sadoski went to the bench, the volume of turnover increased. The pressure of the point of play is something that Sadoski is ready for a first year.

"My father really pushed me when I was a kid," said Sadoski. "Handling the ball, dribbling, passing … it really helped me. That’s how I got to where I am right now. "

Sadoski finished with 20 points in the win.

Bryce King led Athol's return attempt with 21 points. During the third quarter of Athol's race, King struck two-three to reduce the lead to a single digit before the fourth.

A noisy timeout from Athol coach Dan Bevis helped the Red Raiders get back into the game.

"I thought the energy was there after the time out," said Bevis. “We are not focused. We have to come together and understand it. It was a very winable match. "

A clever pass from Mark Ferrari to a cup king allowed Athol to take 58-57 with 43 seconds left in regulation time. After Sadoski's racer, a 3-point Ferrari attempt was missed and the Red Raiders had to make a mistake.

"It was an effort," said Bevis. “They clearly overtook us in the third quarter. That's the difference in the game. These are not the 3 missed at the end. It’s the race to start the second half. This is the reason why they won the match. We put ourselves in holes difficult to get out. "

Sadoski's 3-point shot helped strengthen the Eagles' head. Sadoski went 4-by-7 beyond the arc. If Athol's defense backed down, Sadoski had only one goal in mind.

"Pull it out and let it fly," said Sadoski.

Garrett Cole scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while playing in the paint for the Eagles.

Ferrari and Vinny Gordon had 16 and 10 points respectively for Athol (0-2).

The Eagles went 9-0 in the first quarter to lead.

Two mid-range baskets from Cole and 3 points from Ryan Artus and Sadoski forced the Red Raiders to take a timeout at 4:09 of the first quarter.

Sadoski stayed hot with two more three points, giving the Eagles a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Athol could not close the gap in the second quarter despite an 8-for-10 from the free throw line.

Young thrilled a 3-point pointer at home to start the third quarter, giving the Eagles their first double-digit lead at 32-22. Sadoski sank another from the deepest to the head of Franklin Tech at 40-25.

Athol went on a 14-5 run to finish the third quarter with only 45-39.

. (tagsToTranslate) Basketball for boys (t) Athol High School (t) Franklin Tech