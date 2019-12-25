Athol Daily News – Men's basketball: Chace Novak aims for 35 points as Turners walks past Franklin Tech, 81-49

Loading...

TURNERS FALLS – There is the range, then the Chace Novak range.

The junior sniper from Turners Falls has shown why he should be one of Franklin County's top scorers this winter Thursday night. Novak had eight shots on three points and tallied 35 points for the season, including 32 in the first three quarters, to bring the Thunder to a convincing 81-49 victory over the enemy of Cross Tech. Franklin Franklin in an independent men's basketball game.

Novak, who finished 8-for-14 from downtown, scored 21 points in the first half as the hosts stormed out and led 46-21 at halftime.

"Like many good shooters, these first couples come in and you feel really good," said Turners Falls coach Gary Mullins of Novak. “If we can keep his brain online, the kid certainly has skills. Sometimes he makes this hoop grow. "

Novak connected on a trio of 3 pointers in the first quarter, helping Turners (2-2) quickly take a 21-11 lead after a frame.

His backcourt teammate Marcus Sanders joined the offensive offensively, coming off the bench and totaling 13 of his 19 points before half time. Sanders, who collected eight assists in a full effort, was effective in guiding the offense. The junior played in a controlled manner, placing his teammates in optimal offensive positions. Turners used his athleticism from there, and a 15-1 run to open the second quarter more or less put things out of reach. Sanders and Novak's 3 straight streak extended the advantage to 36-12 with 3:06 left before the intermission.

"Marcus works hard and if we can get him to play on the offensive, he can be very good for us," said Mullins. "This is something he has to keep working on."

Franklin Tech (1-2) ran to start the third quarter, while Bailey Young sank a bucket and Ryan Bergmann followed with a 3 pointer to draw the visitors in the 46-27.

It was as close as the Eagles got the rest of the way however. A regular diet from Novak and Sanders further extended the lead and Novak scored 11 more points in the third frame to give him 32 entries in the fourth.

It was a night when Turners did not need the offensive services of the Anthony Peterson senior center. While making 10 rebounds, Peterson only found the match sheet at the start of the fourth quarter when his 7:35 jumper made it 69- 41. Peterson scored his five points in the last period.

"I said (assistant coach) Jay (Liimatainen), it was a good game for him not to have to score," said Mullins of Peterson. "We need him most nights. Tonight we did not need to offend him. He still does a lot for us. "

Sophomore Brendan Driscoll came with 10 points for Turners.

Mullins said that although his team is mainly made up of members of the upper class, it is not a very experienced university roster.

"We are old but we have no experience," he said. "It will take us some time to get to the same page. We only have eight children and you have a sprained ankle or a big problem far from being really in trouble. We will continue to work, see what we can do in the future. "

Young punctuated Franklin Tech's attacking effort with 14 points, while Garret Cole added 10 points, including eight in the second period. Justin Littlewood followed with eight points, while Dylan Demers and Bergmann scored six points each.

Turners is back in action Friday when the Renaissance School comes to Powertown for an independent game. Franklin Tech will travel to Athol on Monday evening.