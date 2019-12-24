Athol Daily News – Memory Tree shines brightly

Loading...

Thoughts are turning to loved ones during this holiday season, as we remember them with a bright light on the memory tree of the Athol Woman’s Club located in the town center. The funds raised – $ 1 per name – will light up the Common and will be used to support the civic projects of the Athol Woman’s Club throughout the year.

More lights have been added to the names of the following:

Fran Smith, Zoe Smith, Iva Ainsworth, Gary Coupal, Marci Gerbasi, Christopher Hollis, Eileen Jasper, Kay and John Jasper, Dan MacKay, Karen McNiff, Jean McNally, Chase Miceli, Glenn Tedford, Helen and Jim Tedford, Elizabeth Scully, Albert Huard Sr., Helen Huard, Albert (Bimbo) Huard Jr., Ronnie Huard, Carol Smith, Billy Smith, Domineck Mallet, Lorena Mallet, Craig Perry, Daryl Perry, Ralph Perry, Marjorie Perry (Nana), Al Dirth, Jean and Stanley Michniewicz, Arthur and Mary Gerry, Carolyn Wright, Barbara Fortier, Barbara Flye, Michael Verock, Lydia and Robert Abbott, Marilyn Johnson, Pa Harris, John Marsh, Grandpa Johnson, Bobby Hause, Steph, Bev Calcari, Charlie Maynard, Papa Herk , Timmy Aguda, Neil Hastings, Cliff and Hilda Hastings, Douglas Hastings, Christa Hastings Knapton, Faye Giacobba, Anna Soderberg, Arline Smith, Richard T. Smith, Georgie V. Soule, Louis E. Soule, Clara Smith, Ansel Smith, Dorothy McLaughlin, Jack McLaughlin, Robert Pierson, ebony (horse), boyfriend (horse), Ella (dog), Jasmon (horse), Shilo (dog).