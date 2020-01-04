Athol Daily News – McCaffrey an All-Pro double pick; Gilmore and Thomas unanimously

Loading...

NEW YORK – Christian McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him achieve a rare double: the Carolina Panthers who turned around made the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team to two positions .

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards in the same season, joining the Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, who is on the ballot. senior for the hall this year.

It so impressed the 50 members of a national media panel that regularly covers the NFL that McCaffrey was voted the first running team and the best flex player. The flexible position was created in 2016 to reward players who embody the way the offense is now played in professional football. No one fits that description better than McCaffrey, whose great season has come for a 5-11 team.

"It means a lot," says McCaffrey, a third-year professional. "It's a great honor and it's something that you don't work hard for, but when it comes to it, you're really thankful and grateful."

McCaffrey's success was complemented by unanimous selections from New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore. This is the second consecutive season the two have been on the team, with Thomas making a record 149 games in the NFL, with Gilmore anchoring the top-ranked defense in the league.

Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson, who in his second season led Baltimore to the best mark in 14-2, was chosen as the quarterback. Jackson and McCaffrey were among the 14 All-Pros for the first time.

Safety of Rams Eric Weddle, a former Raven, witnessed Jackson's hustle and bustle in a 45-6 Ravens parade.

"When you arrive on the field and you arrive at the speed of what they are running, it is difficult," says Weddle, a former All-Pro. "I mean, some of the games, I didn't know who had the ball because they performed it so effectively. (Jackson) is one of a kind; it's quite special."

This special class includes several multiple All-Pros: DT Rams Aaron Donald and Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, each for a fifth time; Cowboys right goalkeeper Zack Martin and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the fourth time.

Bears kicker Cordarrelle Patterson made his third All-Pro squad, as did center Eagles Jason Kelce and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

For the second time, all the pros were Thomas, Gilmore, Cardinals defenseman Chandler Jones, Steelers DT Cam Heyward, Patriots special team Matthew Slater, Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters , who shared this place with his teammate Marlon. Humphrey and the leader of Tyrann Mathieu (second appearance).

Thomas, Gilmore, Nelson, Hopkins, Kelce, Martin, Donald, Wagner and Tucker rehearsed from 2018.

The other new arrivals were Humphrey; 49ers tight winger George Kittle; The Ravens attack left Ronnie Stanley; Saints' right tackler Ryan Ramczyk; Steelers T.J. Watt edge crusher; Linebacker for Saints Demario Davis; Vikings LB Eric Kendricks; Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White; the Jets 'Jamal Adams and Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick warranties; Titans bettor Brett Kern; and plate flipper Saints Deonte Harris, the only rookie on the team.

"When you got here and people start talking about All-Pro and it's the best of the best, you say to yourself" Pro Bowl is cool, but I have to make the most of the best "" said Wagner, who led the NFL in tackle this season. "As you get older, you understand how hard these things are to get. And so you don't take any of them for granted and are very grateful for your health, grateful for your teammates. As you get older, you think and appreciate things differently than you might have had when you were young. "

Ramczyk once played college Division III ball. Watch it now.

"It’s just a little crazy that I was in a small D-3 school and I said to myself:" If I want to play this game, I will play to be the best I can be ", did he says. says, adding the All-Pro designation is "pretty awesome. It's really cool."

Unsurprisingly, Baltimore led the All-Pro team with five selections, while New Orleans had four and Pittsburgh each had three. There were 16 players from AFC and 13 from NFC.