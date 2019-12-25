Athol Daily News – Mahar makes history with the region’s first all-around wrestling competition

Loading...

ORANGE – Part of the story was signed up at the Mahar regional school on Friday evening.

The Senators hosted the first-ever women's wrestling competition in the regular season, inviting Chicopee Comp and Excel Academy from Boston to a mat competition.

Women's wrestling was sanctioned last season, which started the process of a state tournament.

"The teams have never faced each other before," said Mahar's coach John Speek.

Everyone involved enjoyed being part of the historic event, but the Senators wanted victory against the Colts. Mahar lost the opening game against Chicopee Comp, 27-18.

"We are still believed," said Speek. “There are things we need to work on. To be part of the story, I would have liked to win. But we are all here for sport. "

Speek played a big role in planning the meeting.

"I knew both Comp and Excel had teams that had big numbers," said Speek. "So I contacted them and asked them if we could organize this. It is very important for me to demonstrate to the rest of the state that this is possible. If you could give the girls a forum to fight, they will come. "

It is expected to be the last regular season competition for girls of the year.

"That's it," said Speek. "I think there are enough girls to do it." Male coaches must prioritize their teams. We need more male coaches to broadcast it. Really take the pledge. "

Sophia Whitman and Carolyn Gilmore won victories against the Colts.

Gilmore did a quick job of Lauryn Favreau at 182 pounds, winning in the fall (: 38) in the first period.

"It really feels good," said Gilmore. "I haven't had as much preseason as I would have liked this year. It was nice to go out. It was a good kick-off. "

Gilmore plays a wrestler-coach role for the Senators, helping Speek in development with the young team grapplers.

"It's a role I want to play after I graduate," said Gilmore. “I feel proud to watch them. We put a lot of work together. Sweat, tears and blood. "

The Senators recovered to win against Excel Academy, 30-12.

Gilmore forfeited against the Wolves.

In the first game of the evening, Ava Chiodo entered the circle against the chiseled sophomore of Chicopee Comp Janiah Baez in the weight category of 113 pounds.

Chiodo took the loss in the fall (3:01) in the second period.

"It was really tough," said Chiodo. “Really strong and fast. I kept thinking that I wouldn't be stuck. "

Chiodo went on the offensive in his second game with Jennifer Martinez of Excel Academy, winning a fall victory (1:51) in the first period.

"I could be the assailant," said Chiodo.

The home crowd has become more and more fiery with each consecutive Senators win over Excel Academy.

Whitman's very first win was 132 pounds over Rachel Mora-Berly of Chicopee Comp. Whitman took the win in the fall (: 36) in the first period.

"I was really nervous," said Whitman. "But everyone encouraged me, it was really nice. There were times when I wanted to give up. Hearing everyone, my team and my coaches give me advice really helped me. "

Whitman is new to wrestling this season.

"I thought it would be really interesting to try," said Whitman. "I like to be part of something physical."

Brooke Mitchell won a fall (1:18) at 285 in the second period against Abby Castillo of Excel Academy at 285.

"I was able to lock the head lock," said Mitchell.

Anaray Yang has impressed in his two games. In the evening's second game, Yang lost a tough game against Destiny Cruz of Chicopee Comp by a decision of 8-6.

Cruz scored within seconds of the victory.

Against the Wolves, Yang won in the fall (: 59) in the first period against Roxana Lopez.

Mahar's Anya Roberts also won a fall victory over the Wolves, pinning Mireyda Perez Hernandez in the second period (2:39).

