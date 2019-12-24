Athol Daily News – Laptop stuck in restart mode

Loading...

12/24/2019

Dear PC Doctor:

I have a Lenovo laptop running Windows 10. Last night when I turned on my computer it forced me to run an update. Now it is stuck in a restart mode. A message crossed the screen, but it was so fast that I couldn't read what he was saying. What can I do? Can I stop the update and return to my computer?

thank you,

To restart

Dear restart:

Oh no!

Unfortunately, you are not alone. Something similar happened to many Windows 10 users in this recent update. Fortunately, this means that there are many suggestions to try.

Here are some things that might work:

■ Press Ctrl + Alt + Del keys at the same time to see if you can stop the process. If it works, you should be able to connect in the usual way from there.

■ If that doesn't work, try to hold down the Windows logo key and R. Type msconfig in the Open box, then select OK. In the window that opens next, look for the Boot tab. Under Boot Options, select the Safe Boot check box.

■ Try reinstalling Windows. This will have the unfortunate result of erasing your hard drive – so only do this if everything you want is saved elsewhere.

■ Find a paper clip, unfold it and poke it into the reset pinhole of your computer. To find out where yours is, use another device to find the location on your model. This will vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. It often has a graphic of an arc with an arrow at one end. Users report that this unfortunately also removes software from your hard drive – only do this if you think so.

■ If none of these works, it may be time to contact your local trusted computer repairer.

I wish you good luck!

Until next time,

Happy Computing!

Editor's note: Questions should be directed to PC Doctor, responsible for the Athol Public Library