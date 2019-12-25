Loading...

Published: 12/19/2019 22:12:49

Modified: 19/12/2019 22:12:38

Dear PC Doctor:

I received a strange email and I think my Instagram account has been hacked. What can I do to protect my account?

thank you,

Steph

Dear Steph:

I'm sorry it happened to you!

If you think your account has been hacked but the hacker has not locked you, the first thing to do would be to change your password. When you are in your account, click on the small cog-shaped image and choose Change password. You will need to enter your old password and then choose a new one.

Another action you can take is to revoke access to any suspicious third-party apps. From your profile, click on Apps & Websites and see which apps you have used and to which you may have granted different levels of access. You can change the settings from there.

Third, consider enabling two-factor authentication. If you set up two-factor authentication, you will be prompted to enter a special login code or confirm your login attempt each time someone tries to access Instagram from a new one. apparatus.

I hope it helps!

Until next time,

Good IT!

Editor's note: Questions should be directed to PC Doctor, responsible for the Athol Public Library, [email protected] or Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., Athol, Mass. 01331, or deposited in the library.