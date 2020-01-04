Athol Daily News – Girls' hoop: Mahar works overtime to beat Frontier

Loading...

ORANGE – When the match was in play, the Mahar Regional School Women's Basketball Team obtained the clutch games required to achieve a 61-58 overtime victory over the Frontier regional school Friday evening at the Grzesik-Bixby gymnasium.

It was not just the offense that helped seal the Franklin County League North contest. It was dirty, hard work in painting that allowed the Senators to push the Red Hawks away.

"We have had players playing in positions that they are not used to playing," said Mahar coach Larry Fisher. “I am proud of the way they played. They had more sparks tonight than in the first four games. It's good to see. "

Clinging to a 60-58 lead, Courtney Page forced a jump ball to keep Mahar in possession with less than 30 seconds left in overtime. Another offensive rebound on a missed free throw from Saylor Kegans closed the game.

The winning basket came from junior Abby Henne on a runner to the rim on the right side. Henne has shown no hesitation about the game.

"You always have to go," said Henne. "Honestly, I didn't think it was going to come in."

The Red Hawks sent the game into overtime behind a Sierra Warren 3-point clutch. Warren took a pass from Meghan Self and made the disputed shot with only seven seconds left in regulation time.

"I praised him a lot," said Frontier coach Dave Machon of Warren. "She will stay in the gymnasium for an additional hour after practicing taking pictures. She deserved this blow and deserved to do it. "

Earlier in the fourth quarter, another 3-point pointer from Warren reduced Mahar's lead to 50-49.

The Red Hawks (1-2, 0-1) had an overtime lead but couldn't hold on. Warren helped Kaitlyn Mackin with a quick break with 1 minute and 22 seconds to give Frontier a 58-57 lead.

Delaney Parker of Mahar made a mistake and went 1 for 2 to equalize the score with 41 seconds left before the winner from Henne.

"It was a fierce battle," said Machon. "I think maybe fatigue has set in."

Micalyn Mailloux carried most of the Senators' offense (2-3, 1-1), scoring a 21-point high. But the Senators balanced the score with 13 points from Parker, eight points from MaryAnne Prescott and nine points from Kegans.

"We realized that we all have to contribute," said Mailloux. "We have to move the ball."

Mailloux went 1 for 2 from the line with 15 seconds left in overtime to extend the lead to 61-58. Warren had another chance to tie the game for Frontier in the final seconds of extra time, but his shot was canceled.

Warren scored eight points for the Red Hawks.

The Red Hawks hung out for most of the game until a bucket of Mackin with a fault gave Frontier a 46-45 lead with 3:45 in the fourth quarter.

Mackin scored 15 points for Frontier while Amelia Sobieski (11 points) and Marie Diemand (10 points) were also double digits.

Mahar built his biggest lead of the match in the second quarter at 24-15 after two free throws from Mailloux.

The Red Hawks had to fight their way back into the game.

"The execution collapsed a bit," said Machon. "But some things have worked well."

The Red Hawks used several different presses to return to the game before the second half. Ultimately, the Senators settled in for a solid press break.

"We slowed down the ball," said Mailloux. "It was the best part of the match, being able to break the press."

Diemand completed a flight and a score before a basket of Mackin in transition failed Frontier by five points.

