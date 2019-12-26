Athol Daily News – Franklin County Chiefs Recognize Heroism Of Erving Officer

Loading...

ERVING – Last year, Erving police officer James Loynd saved the life of another police officer and likely protected a mother and her children, when he shot at an assailant armed with a knife.

Loynd received the Franklin County Police Chiefs Recognition Award on Wednesday, according to the northwest attorney's office.

Loynd was recognized several times this year for his actions in the face of danger. In January, Erving's police chief, Chris Blair, praised him for "undeniably saving lives" and, in October, Governor Charlie Baker awarded Loynd the medal. ; honor George L. Hanna, the highest honor awarded to Massachusetts police. .

It was October 19, 2018, when a Loynd on duty received a radio transmission as Massachusetts state police were chasing a vehicle that left Route 91 East on Route 2. Loynd located the stolen vehicle passing through Erving and joined the chase.

Massachusetts State Police soldier Mark Whitcomb also participated in the chase, which dragged the vehicle, operated by an 18-year-old man, Nghia Le, from Manchester, NH, up to crashed on route 202 in New Salem.

Le had stolen the vehicle following a car accident in New Hampshire and fled to Vermont and then to Franklin County. As Whitcomb left his cruiser to face Le, Le charged him, stabbing him repeatedly.

Whitcomb later remembered that he only realized that he had been injured when he saw blood, and was mainly concerned with a close mother and her children, who hid in a car after witnessing the attack.

Loynd, reaching the scene shortly after Whitcomb, saw the downed soldier and attempted to rob him of his state police cruiser. When Le left Whitcomb's cruiser and approached, seriously injured Whitcomb called to warn Loynd that Le was armed.

Loynd fired four shots, but in the process of subduing Le successfully launched Whitcomb his medical pack, which included a tourniquet for the soldier's bleeding arm, and then provided vital first aid to the soldier.

It was later shown on video that Le was possibly accusing the woman and the child of committing another car hijacking, and Blair wrote in his congratulatory letter that Loynd, by confronting Le and acting quickly, "Not only behaved in a professional and responsible manner, but undoubtedly saved the man living on that day. "

In September, Le was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for his crimes, with judge Richard Carey citing the gravity of Le's crimes, as well as Le's obvious "mental disabilities", when deciding on his sentence.

Carey congratulated Loynd and Whitcomb and said, "The first person that each of them thought of was the other. It was nothing short of heroic "- Loynd for throwing Whitcomb his first aid kit in the midst of danger, and Whitcomb for calling to warn Loynd that Le was armed with a knife.

In court, Loynd said he "was grappling with a strong sense of guilt" because Whitcomb had been seriously injured. He also said he had managed the stress of an investigation into whether he had answered correctly by shooting Le and the "pervasive anti-cop sentiment" in the media and on networks after the attack.

Whitcomb was also honored at the Massachusetts State House in Boston with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor, and continues to recover from his injuries, which included a perforated lung and nerve injury to the forehead and left arm.

According to an article published on May 7, 2014 on the official Facebook page of the Erving Police Department, Loynd joined the department in 2006. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Loynd also received two congratulatory letters in 2018, including for peacefully resolving an incident with a suicidal man brandishing a knife on the bridge of the French king.

