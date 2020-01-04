Athol Daily News – Fire chief takes heat to support Titans against Patriots

Loading...

NORFOLK – A fire chief in the heart of the New England Patriot country has declared that he will support the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild card game this weekend.

Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney was playing for the Titans.

"The way the Titans are playing right now is going to give the Patriots a hard time," Kinney told WFXT-TV.

He said he had taken the same warmth from his colleagues to support his old team.

There are similarities between being part of an NFL team and being a firefighter, he said.

"Football teams are very close-knit groups, it's like family and firefighters are no different," he told WHDH-TV.

Kinney, a third-round pick from Florida, played for the Titans from 2000 to 2005 and was named chief in September.

Norfolk, a town of around 11,000, is right next to Foxborough, home of Gillette Stadium.