Athol Daily News – Envy Against Need

Posted: 12/20/2019 10:04:09 p.m.

Modified: 12/20/2019 10:03:56 PM

We often state that we want or need something. It seems to me that the definition of these two words can be very fluid. What I mean is that sometimes the things we say we need are really more desires and sometimes, over time, desires become needs. For example, most of us remember when an air-conditioned automobile was scarce, and that option was in the realm of "doing it right" and we, the common people, lowered the windows. Few would say that you need air conditioning today.

It would be easy to find examples in almost all companies. Having a telescopic view of your rifle, no matter that your shotgun was not needed years ago, but most deer hunters "need" it today. My new Ariens snowblower has electric start and cornering assistance. My old one, without each other, has cleared snow, thank you. My conclusion is that, as we age, we look at things differently and often want turns to need.

I think this sportsman needs a truck to live the life he "wants" to live. I have often said that a vehicle should reliably take me from point "A" to point "B". Over the years, my choice has been on a full-size Chevrolet Silverado and they have served me well. For the past few months, my personal debate has been figuring out whether it was time to upgrade my truck. In 2012, the last time this debate raged, I decided that I would not buy a new vehicle but rather that I would find a used truck. Looking around, I determined that with the incentives offered by Chevrolet at the time, the difference in dollars between a new vehicle and a two-year-old truck was so small that the LT Extended Cab 2013 ended up in the garage and was truly an exceptional vehicle. With nearly 125,000 miles, it still has original brakes, shock absorbers and exhaust gas and looks and works well!

So why does this writer "need" a new truck? My feeling was that it might be a good time to buy, after the GM strike and December is considered the best month to get a good deal on the vehicles. During the time spent on the market, it has appeared to me that in today's world, a significant part of truck buyers, like most of the more upmarket in the automotive market, choose to rent rather than buy a new vehicle. This creates a glut of vehicles that are handed over by the tenant and most have low kilometers. Looking at used car sites online, there were a lot of Silverados with a round of 30,000 miles at a price of about half a new truck. And by the way, you can spend between $ 60,000 and $ 70,000 on a new pick-up, but this type of “fixed income” won't budge that!

At the end of October, I sent an email to Chevrolet dealers within 40 miles and said that I would be looking for a new off-hire truck between Thanksgiving and the end of the year. The response was not overwhelming as they want you to go to the showroom. I also stopped by Town Line Motors in Orange and told owner Mike Beaton that I was looking for an off-hire Silverado and gave him my mileage and price range.

Now if we go back to my original premise, I really don't need a new truck. My 2013 does everything I need, it works great and has no mechanical problems. In truth, I want a new vehicle but I don't want to get into debt. With the figures I gave to the dealers, I could change vehicles without further payment at a time when it is important.

During his time at Town Line, Mike went online to see what the 2016 Silverados would look like at the next weekly dealer auction and found that some offered by leasing companies and a couple met my criteria. The price, however, would be determined at the auction. In short, he found one of these trucks that matched my needs and bought it. When I stopped and looked at the truck, he made me a fair offer on my 2013 and we had a deal. As I write these lines, he is preparing the truck and we will be trading vehicles at some point this week. I look forward to other adventures with the truck, new to me, which is a real double cabin and the same length as the extended cabs.

This week, I was very depressed by the loss of two good friends. Tim Aguda passed away suddenly and his loss will be felt by many. He was a very gifted Mahar athlete, a member of the Mahar Sports Hall of Fame and a truly great person and friend.

Saturday I learned of the death of one of my closest friends to the New England Outdoor Writers, Randy Julius. We spent many hours together on stripper fishing trips and on an epic adventure in Canada, and we often shared cabins on spring safaris. He was a very interesting person and discussions or phone calls with Randy could go on for hours. He was an award-winning artist, having won the Massachusetts Duck Stamp contest more than any other artist, and he produced the painting that became the first Massachusetts Land Stamp. He had a collection of hundreds of arrowheads that he found and was a captivating speaker, speaking at the Mahar Fish’N Game Club Game Supper and many other places.

Randy was the most knowledgeable person I have ever met on the topic of tick-borne diseases because he lost his mother that way. Unfortunately, he had recently been diagnosed with one of the serious strains himself and suffered from serious side effects and symptoms. For reasons that only he will know, he chose to commit suicide and that is a great loss for all of us who knew him.