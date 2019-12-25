Athol Daily News – Doping on the rise, but AMA lacks resources to investigate

Loading...

MONTREAL – The World Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday that more athletes were caught in the act of cheating, but it often lacks the resources to investigate.

WADA released statistics showing that 1,804 doping rule violations were recorded in 2017 – the most recent year for which statistics are available – with an increase of 13.1% over the # 39; previous year.

Italian athletes racked up the most violations with 171, followed by competitors from France and the United States. Russia, which on Thursday announced its intention to use broad sanctions imposed by the AMA, placed fifth.

While the number of infractions is increasing, the total number is mediocre in historical terms, ranking below 2013, 2014 and 2015. Bodybuilding has proven to be the dirtiest sport with 266 infractions , followed by athletics and cycling.

Drug testing is not the only tool available to WADA. Investigations of athletes and coaches are growing, with 345 violations found in 2017, the highest number ever recorded and a 28% increase from the previous year.

However, according to an audit released Thursday, WADA's own investigative unit is struggling to cope with an "acute" lack of resources.

The audit found the quality of the work to be "exceptional", but investigating a large archive of Russian doping data – which WADA later found out had been trafficked – put a heavy strain on the work 39; unit.

Relegating other investigations to "secondary importance" risks "blaming the department (and through it the AMA) for having arbitrarily chosen and carried out its objectives," said the officer. audit.

"For the credibility of anti-doping, it is also essential to deal with all sources of information. This is currently not possible, "said the report, adding that some staff members were at risk of becoming exhausted.