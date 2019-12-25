Athol Daily News – Despite ups and downs, Patriots are still at the top of AFC East

Loading...

FOXBOROUGH – T-shirts said, "The East is not enough."

It is a wonder that the New England Patriots went to the trouble of putting them on.

Defending Super Bowl Champions clinched their 11th straight AFC East Championship with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, giving them a day to watch the rest of the playoff picture of the NFL get settled.

With a game to play in the regular season, the Patriots (12-3) are on track for the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs. A victory over Miami (4-11) in Sunday's final would sign a first-round pass, as would a defeat by Kansas City (11-4) against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) .

That would mean a 10th goodbye in the first consecutive round for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

"You win next week and you don't have to play the opening week of the playoffs," said back defenseman Devin McCourty. "We get the first week of the playoffs, so it's essentially a playoff victory for us. I think the guys understand it. "

It's been a decade since the Patriots have faced any real challenge in the division, but this year's Bills entered the week 16 game, still clinging to a chance to dethrone them. It was even longer, however, as winning AFC East was enough to satisfy Brady, Belichick and local fans.

"This is a big step for us," said Brady. "And I hope we can continue this momentum and play wonderfully next week."

With Sunday's Raven victory, the Patriots were knocked out of competition for the AFC No. 1 seed. New England would only fall to third place and will have to play in the joker round if it loses to the Dolphins and the Chiefs defeat the Chargers. (Kansas City holds the tiebreaker on the Patriots due to their 23-16 victory in week 14.)

WHAT WORKS

Brady and the Patriots' offense had struggled in the previous eight games. He broke a nine-game streak with a passer rating of less than 100 and five consecutive weeks with less than 55% of his passes – the two longest in his career. Against Buffalo, he threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for a rating of 111, completing 26 of 33 passes (79%).

Perhaps the key was a balanced attack: New England had 35 points and 33 assists; 10 first descents on the ground and 11 by air; and scored a ground TD and overtaking.

"We've all seen Tom play a lot of his best football in the most critical games of the year, in the most critical situations of those matches," said coach Bill Belichick. "It was about money; he was sharp. This is what we need everyone at this time of the year. We have to play like this every week or our season will end quickly. "

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The concussion protocol. Julian Edelman remained stationary on the turf at the start of the second half after colliding head first with the Jordan Boyer's gut from Bills Safety. It was only after the arrival of the penalty flags that the catcher of the Patriots rose. If the observers suspected a concussion, he should have been removed immediately, but he stayed in the game until the Patriots kicked a basket. Then he was withdrawn for testing and missed about a quarter of the game.

Subsequently, Edelman stated that he had only stayed to try to shoot a penalty flag at Poyer, so he did not need to come off at all.

STORE

RB Rex Burkhead had managed to hit the ball after catching a pass from the Patriots' kick, but attacking coordinator Josh McDaniel came back to him in the second game in the next possession. Burkhead established a career high for receiving yards, catching four passes for 77 yards. He also had 20 yards rushing, including a 1 yard run for scoring.

STOCK DOWN

Brady as a rear field blocker. Quadruple Super Bowl Champion, 42, was receiver blocker N’Keal Harry on the back. Brady actually did a good job of eliminating Tre’Davious White because Harry picked up 18 yards. But that may not be a risk the Patriots want to take too often.

"I'm pretty poor on just about everything except throwing the ball," said Brady. "So, I was just trying to get in my way. But it was a good and tough race from N’Keal. "

INJURED

Edelman passed the concussion protocol and returned to the game, but defensive back Jason McCourty, who missed last week's game with a groin problem, made the injury worse and didn’t has not returned. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon left with an ankle injury and did not return.

KEY NUMBER

17: The number of AFC titles is for Brady during his 18 years as a starter, including 11 in a row. The second best quarterback was Peyton Manning, with 12.

AND AFTER

The Dolphins (4-11) have just won an overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In other circumstances, Belichick would use this game to rest his starters for the playoffs. But a loss to Miami could force the Patriots to play the joker.