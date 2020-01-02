Athol Daily News – Dear PC Doctor: Problems with the new Fitbit

Published: 01/20/20 5:57:43 p.m.
Modified: 1/2/2020 5:57:21 PM
Dear PC Doctor:
I have a new Fitbit, the Inspire model. Every time I load it, it erases all the data. It does not record anything from previous dates. Is there a way to fix this?
thank you,
James
Dear James:
It doesn't sound good! I am wondering if your device is not configured properly or if it is defective. Our best
the recommendation would be to consult a technician from Fitbit. If you visit their website,
https://help.fitbit.com/?l=en_US&cu=1&fs=ContactUs, you will be presented with a variety of options for
talk to them. They should be able to help you solve this problem.
Good luck!
Until next time,
Happy Computing!
Editor's note: Questions should be directed to PC Doctor, responsible for the Athol Public Library, [email protected] or Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., Athol, Mass. 01331, or deposited in the library.