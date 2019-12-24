Athol Daily News – Bulletin Board: Murray walks the hoops of Greenfield Suburban

Loading...

Published: 12/23/2019 10:19:44 PM

Caleb Murray scored 11 points, helping Greenfield beat Belchertown, 35-32, in a 7th and 8th grade boys' basketball game over the weekend.

Hugh Cyhowski followed with nine points in the win for Greenfield, while Jonathan Breor scored four points and knocked down 13 rebounds. Jackson Campbell threw three points while Caleb Thomas, Jerry Ven, Nico Fasulo and Gabe Motta all added two points.

Ian MacDonald of Belchertown led all scorers with 12 points.

Operation

10K sawmill

The Sawmill River 10K is scheduled for January 1 in Montague Center.

The road race will start quickly at 10 a.m. near the Village Common on Main Street. Registration for race day will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Montague common room at 34 Main Street.

The divisions include young people (17 and under), open (1 to 39), masters (40 to 49), seniors (50 to 59) and senior plus (60 and over). The registration fee is $ 30 (paid before noon on December 31) or $ 35 (thereafter). Hot and cold refreshments will be provided. This event benefits from the MPRD Child Sponsorship Scholarship Program. The Sawmill 10k River Run is an athletic event in the United States. Online registration available at www.runreg.com/sawmill-river-10k-run, or log on to www.montague.net.