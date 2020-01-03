Athol Daily News – Bulletin Board: Greenfield Alumni Hockey Game Seeks Players

Loading...

David M. Petrin's 28th annual alumni game will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Collins-Moylan Arena in Greenfield. The game will feature Greenfield High School and Green Wave Alumni. Raffle prizes include NHL and AHL items. Admission is $ 6 for adults and $ 5 for students.

All proceeds go to the David M Petrin Scholarship, awarded each spring to graduates of Greenfield High School.

All GHS and Green Wave hockey alumni are invited to play. The alignments are limited to 30 skaters and two goalies. Former alumni should call Larry Petrin at 413-773-9250 and leave their name, phone number and year of graduation.

For more information or to find out how to donate, please contact any member of the Petrin family.

Free throw contest

Montague Elks Hoops Shoot

The Montague Elks Club will hold its annual free throw competition on Saturday at the gymnasium at Turners Falls High School.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and filming will start at 10 a.m. The contest is free and open to all boys and girls between 8 and 13 years old from April 1, 2020.

Applicants are divided into groups by age and gender. Please call John Putala at 413 530-9012 for more information.