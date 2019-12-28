Athol Daily News – Bergeron's third consecutive 2-goal game raises Bruins on Sabers

Loading...

Published: 12/27/2019 10:15:49 PM

Modified: 12/27/2019 10:15:37 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third straight game, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabers 3-0 Friday night.

Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-1989 to accomplish the feat.

Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak's third shutout this season.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for Buffalo, which has lost five of its last six games.

Bergeron opened the scoring with 21.3 seconds remaining in the first. With Marcus Johansson in the penalty area for outfit, Bergeron completed a tic-tac-toe streak from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, scoring on a low time.

This line connected in the same way on Boston's second goal with 1:34 to go in the second. This time it started with Pastrnak picking up the puck after a turnover by Jimmy Vesey. Pastrnak fed Marchand, who was close on a 2 against 1 with Bergeron, and Bergeron had an easy finish.

The two guards made their share of big stops. Ullmark stretched widely with his glove to stop Danton Heinen 1:40 in the game, and Halak had a big save glove on Johansson with 3:35 left in the first. Halak also did a great job of laying on the ice to cover a potential loose puck with several Sabers buzzing nearby five minutes after the third.

Buffalo had positive moments in the third attempt to return to the game, but was repeatedly thwarted by Halak and the Bruins. Buffalo dominated Boston 10-5 in the last period.

Carlo added a goal to an empty net for Boston with 1:54 remaining.

NOTES

Sabers RW Jeff Skinner played his 700th career game but left four minutes after the start of the third with an injury and did not return. Skinner was trying to verify Pastrnak but clearly took the worst of the collision. … Bruins D Torey Krug was placed on the casualty pool earlier Friday with an upper body injury. Krug was injured in the second period of Boston's 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday after a heavy blow from Tom Wilson. … Buffalo recalled C Curtis Lazar of the Rochester Americans from AHL before the game. It was his fourth recall of the season. … Sabers D Marco Scandella missed the match with an illness. D Zach Bogosian and LW Johan Larsson (lower body) were also scratched. … RW Brett Ritchie, RW David Backes and D Charlie McAvoy were struck out for Boston.

NEXT

The teams have a day off before coming together to close their home series on Sunday evening in Boston.