Athol Daily News – Athol's roads face a messy storm

ATHOL – Director of public works, Doug Walsh, said Tuesday that his teams had done a good job of monitoring the constantly changing weather conditions between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

"There have been no major problems," he said. “No serious breakdowns per se; some nuisance issues, but nothing to slow us down. "

While Walsh initially had half a dozen sanders on Monday morning to deal with slippery roads, in the afternoon, "19 or 20" pieces of equipment – sanders and plows – had been dispatched to keep the roads cleared because they were covered by a succession of sleet, snow, freezing rain and ice.

"We have accumulated a good amount of overtime," he said. “The guys worked very hard. We are still scratching and sanding this morning. "

Walsh said that Athol was not as badly affected as some surrounding communities by the ice build-up, but "everything froze."

"I heard that New Salem had half an inch of ice," he said.

"Traveling was pretty bad," he added. "There have been a few minor accidents in town, I heard."

A spokesman for the Athol State Police barracks said Tuesday morning that it was "not too bad – fairly fluid", adding that the night shift seemed also to have been fairly calm.