Athol Daily News – Athol Teachers Association presents petition to school committee

Published: 12/22/2019 22:23:23

ATHOL – About two dozen employees from the Athol Royalston Regional School District, all represented by the Athol Teachers Association, attended last Wednesday's ARSD school committee meeting to advance talks on the stopping of negotiations.

Employees have been working without a contract since the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Union president Mary Grutchfield read the text of a petition signed by workers on the committee.

Grutchfield said that district employees are "frustrated and disappointed with the lack of progress in achieving a fair and equitable contract for our members.

"All units of the ATA," she continued, "are working together to achieve our goal; teachers, caretakers, paraprofessionals and administrative assistants. We are looking for a fair increase in the cost of living for all. … We all deserve increases to keep up with the rising cost of living. "

Grutchfield added that union members are also seeking to insert a "just cause" clause in each of the four contracts being negotiated, which would require the directors to provide a solid basis for disciplinary action against any employee.

"No one expects to be guaranteed a job for life," continued Grutchfield. "All we ask is that the district accept" just cause "provisions, as is common throughout the Commonwealth. Just cause establishes due process in disciplinary and dismissal procedures. "

The union president said teachers are also reluctant to accept a contract for longer work days.

"The district is seeking to require teachers to commit to longer hours without additional pay," she said at the meeting. "It is unfair."

"We urge the Athol Royalston School Committee," concluded Grutchfield, "to respond to our concerns and offer us a fair contract now. The working conditions of educators are the learning conditions of students. Treating your staff properly will in the future lead to a more stable public school system in our community. "

Union members, many holding placards with various messages for the committee, cheered and cheered at the end of Grutchfield's presentation.

Committee Chair Lee Chauvette responded, "As our policies and procedures indicate, when we receive comments from the public, there is no interaction or comment from the committee. But we will certainly take everything under advisement. I will make sure the committee gets copies of your document and then we will continue from there. "

In a previous interview, Grutchfield said that the union has been negotiating with the district since January of this year. The impasse, particularly on the issue of just cause, has led to talks for mediation. The next negotiation session is scheduled for next month.