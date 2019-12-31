Athol Daily News – Athol Savings Bank continues to support local communities

Loading...

ATHOL – Athol Savings Bank donated $ 23,000 for its annual contribution to United Way of North Central Massachusetts.

For the past 19 years, the bank has made donations to support the non-profit organization, whose mission is to create lasting positive change in local communities.

Centraide of north central Massachusetts serves 22 communities and the bank's contribution is reserved for the Community Impact Fund which serves the Greater Gardner and Athol region.

The Community Impact Fund provides support to the YMCA of Athol Area, the Salvation Army (Athol), the Orange-Athol Literacy Volunteers, the American Red Cross and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. In the greater Gardner area, funding is directed to the Gardner community action community, House of Peace & Education, Centraide Youth Venture and the Montachusett Opportunity Council (MOC Homework Center).

The bank's donation to United Way of North Central Massachusetts will help fuel its mission to create opportunities for a better life in the Greater Gardner and Athol areas, which includes the cities of Ashburnham, Athol, Gardner, Hubbardston, Petersham, Royalston, Templeton, Westminster and Winchendon.

In addition to its contribution as a mutual fund, employees are encouraged to volunteer and participate in a company-wide campaign to help Centraide du center du center du center Massachusetts to serve our area.

"We appreciate this donation so much because it will support essential services for residents of Athol and the greater Gardner region." Athol Savings Bank is an important partner in our work and continues to mark what it means to be a socially responsible company, "said Kory Eng, president and CEO of United Way of North Central Massachusetts, in a press release.

"Athol Savings Bank remains a dedicated and long-term supporter of local initiatives that help individuals, families and communities reach their full potential," said Debra Vescovi, Athol Savings Bank SVP real estate loan / compliance / agent. 39; ARC, in a press release.

"As a local and community bank, we are happy to help you," said Daniel J. Zona, President and CEO of Athol Savings Bank, in a press release.

Athol Savings Bank has seven offices located in the communities of Ashburnham, Athol, Baldwinville, Barre, Gardner and Winchendon.