Athol Daily News – Athol Police Newspaper: December 29-31

Loading...

Published: 1/3/2020 18:42:20

Modified: 1/3/2020 6:41:53 PM

Sunday December 29

3:45 p.m. – Noise complaint, Crescent Street. Documented for reporting purposes, the officer heard loud music from the apartment.

4:36 p.m. – Calling 911 requesting an ambulance for a 68-year-old woman who is out of breath on Chestnut Street. AFD assisted.

6:04 p.m. – Cruiser struck the rear of a vehicle at the intersection of Brookside Road and South Main Street. No visible mark on any of the vehicles and no injuries.

7:47 p.m. – Male party in the lobby seeking to speak to an officer regarding the fact that his ex-girlfriend violated a prohibition order, Crescent Street. The officer interviewed the reporter and was able to provide evidence on his cell phone via an SMS showing a violation of 209A.

8:39 p.m. – 911 calls Ivy Drive, an 84-year-old man with chest pain. AFD assisted.

9:16 p.m. – Caller reporting a "scary pickup truck" traveling around the parking lot, New Athol Road. Spoke with a Hannaford employee outside the store. He reported the information and the van left before the officer arrived. Verified area; confirmed missing on arrival.

9:58 p.m. – Calling 911 indicating that there are several cars parked in the private lot, Bearsden Road. Verified area, vehicle parked without occupants inside. Checked outside the property, nothing suspicious was found.

10:39 p.m. – Noise complaint for beatings, Prospect Street. No contact.

Monday December 30

1:09 am – The officer answered the hospital to follow up on a call on Main Street. On site, the emergency nurse reported that a party was outside of the waiting room and wanted to come in and see a subject. Emergency personnel told him to leave and he refused. The officer spoke with the group and asked them to continue.

5:07 a.m. – A 911 caller reports that his floor is swollen and that his pipes appear to be about to burst, Pleasant Street. AFD did not find any problems with the apartment. Renter advised to contact the owner.

Monday December 30

8:31 p.m. – Male party in the lobby looking to speak to an officer about a client giving him a fake $ 100 bill on Main Street. Counterfeit $ 100 bill.

8:52 p.m. – Male party calling with questions regarding parking ban on Main Street.

9.50 p.m. – Appellant wishing to speak to an eviction officer, Walnut Street.

11:11 p.m. – Officer with a fallen group of men, Exchange Street.

Tuesday December 31

5:16 am – Caller flagging a tree on the other side of the road, South Athol Road. DPW contacted and on the way. Stayed near Athol DPW removed the tree from the road.