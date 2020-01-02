Athol Daily News – Athol Police Newspaper, December 27-29

Loading...

Friday December 27

9:40 am – Stop for motor vehicles, Chestnut and Cottage streets. Operator cited for driving an unregistered motor vehicle. Towing en route.

11:23 am – Officer trying to sign a warrant, rue Euclide. The male party was arrested on a 35 without incident and transported to the Orange district court.

1:32 p.m. – The appellant reporting that her neighbors have a queue in their yard, Gee Street. The agent confirmed that it was a wire rope, contacted Spectrum.

4:56 p.m. – Officer with road blocking vehicle, Union Street. The owner moved the vehicle without problem.

5:15 p.m. – A man called to report that he found a case with a rifle in it in the middle of the road, Petersham and Woodlawn roads.

5:25 p.m. – 911 calls a physically aggressive 8 year old boy, South Main Street. The subject calmed down and was able to leave with his mother without problem. Help CSOs / AFDs on site.

7:12 p.m. – The 911 caller believes his ex broke into his apartment and ransacked it, Main Street.

7:32 p.m. – Brattleboro, VT Police Department, requesting a BOLO for a male party, Templeton Road. They just want a wellness check right now.

8:22 p.m. – The appellant states that there is an orange Jeep with a man seated in it since 3:00 p.m., Reservoir Drive. He's slumped.

9:04 p.m. – The appellant reports that her neighbor on the ground floor has music and television running at its best, Silver Lake Street. The neighbor was informed of the complaint and asked to turn off the television.

9:05 p.m. – Caller reporting a suspicious person, Main Street.

12:10 am – The appellant states that there is debris on the bridge road, Brookside Road. Debris removed from the roadway.

1:49 am – Calling 911 requesting an ambulance for a male patient who does not respond, Union Street. The officers administered two doses of NARCAN, the subject being transported to Athol hospital.

Saturday December 28

8:21 am – 911 calls an 84 year old woman with similar symptoms to stroke, Benton Place.

8:26 am – Caller reporting a motor vehicle accident outside his house, avenue Pequoig. A car has already left the scene.

8:52 am – Reports of a large hole in the municipal property, Main Street. DPW advised.

9:31 am – Party in the lobby to ask questions about a harassment order, Crescent Street.

9:55 a.m. – Woman asks for help with problems regarding obtaining property in an apartment, Prospect Street. Personal belongings were collected, no other problems.

9:57 am – An officer reported that there was an open door in the abandoned building, Hillside Terrace. No sign of anyone inside, nothing bad, no footprints in the snow.

10:20 am – A male party reports that he believes that someone has broken into his apartment, Pleasant Street.

10:40 am – A man in the lobby to talk to an officer about someone crouching in his house with an aggressive dog who will not leave, West Royalston Road.

10:42 am – The caller wants to speak to an agent about someone who is putting things in their mailbox on Main Street.

11:34 am – Report of a group of older men walking down the bike path and was almost hit by a car, Templeton Road.

11:37 am – Male party in the lobby trying to report to an officer on Main Street.

12:23 p.m. – Appellant seeking to speak to an officer from people who came to his door looking for his son, South Main Street. The party was informed that the trespassing orders were still in effect and to recall if he shows up at home.

1:50 p.m. – Male party reporting smoke in the neighborhood, rue Wendell. Large outdoor fire. It will be extinguished and the owner will be informed of the fire rules.

11:22 p.m. – Ambulance requested, avenue Pequoig. Officers assisted AFD.

Sunday December 29

12:25 p.m. – Officer reported by a clerk, Main Street. The agent observed the party inside the unstable store on his feet and dropping his belongings on the floor. The officers were able to find a sober person to take care of the subject and transported him to his grandparents.

3.52 am – Stop for motor vehicles, Main and Canal streets. The party will be summoned to have operated with a suspended license and not to have inspected the motor vehicle.

8:30 am – A prisoner in cell 2 feels dizzy, Exchange Street. AFD checks the health.

8:40 am – A caller reporting that a vehicle raged on the road followed them from the road to the restaurant and a group of men are now exiting the vehicle, as is her husband, Market Drive. Party frightened by physical altercation.

9:09 am – An officer requests surveillance of a prisoner at Athol hospital for a prisoner in cell 2 transported by AFD. The officer stayed with the prisoner. Return of the prisoner to cell 2.

10.58 am – The appellant reports two yellow laboratory dogs in a blue truck with a hatch open for 30 minutes and it is very cold, New Athol Road. The reporter called back and said the truck was gone.

11:01 am – The manager calls to speak to an officer and brief him on a 2016 male harassment incident on Main Street.

11:21 am – A male party in the lobby reports losing his black wallet about two days ago on Thrower Road.

11:22 a.m. – ELMO calls to request a wellness check from a male group whose GPS appears to be at home, but they cannot reach him by phone, Conant Road. The party alcohol test results did not come back. Spoke with father who will send a message to his son to contact probation. ELMO recalled stating that they had had contact with a male group and that they were all ready with the help of an officer.

1:30 p.m. – The appellant states that a group of men threatened him and took an iced tea out of his hand, Gibson Drive.

1:57 p.m. – The appellant locked his home and asked for help, Robert Drive.

2:31 p.m. – The appellant reported that her vehicle had been hit with a paint gun overnight or early in the morning on Crescent Street.