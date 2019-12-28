Athol Daily News – Athol Police Newspaper December 23-24

Loading...

Monday December 23

7:10 a.m. – An alarm company reported a fire alarm detector in the basement, Wallingford Avenue. The multiple 911 calls for a structure fire with a young boy outside with a dog. Orange motor on its way to the scene for the first alarm. The police confirmed the malfunction of the oven, the water vapor. The officer informed the mother of the situation.

10:39 am – The appellant reporting that a female party refused to leave the residence and became aggressive and physical with her husband, Everett Avenue.

10:45 am – Party in the lobby where someone seized their vehicle, Tower Road.

2:38 p.m. – Party in the lobby asking to speak to an officer in a towed car on Main Street.

3:04 p.m. – A group of men called and said that the sidewalks were covered in snow, Pleasant Street.

15:30. – Male party in the lobby to follow up on an officer regarding a response to his residence the other night, White Pond Road. The officer spoke to a party and informed him that an abandoned call to 911 had come from his residence and that the house had been checked for a possible emergency. He was also informed of an oil tank leak.

4:49 p.m. – Calling 911 reporting a verbal dispute regarding payment for services, School Street. The party that made threatening statements disappeared before the police arrived.

5:06 p.m. – Reports of a woman making Q5 statements on Facebook, Main Street. Fitchburg initially informed that she was in Fitchburg, but she was not there when they checked out her residence. Fitchburg PD asked if the officers could check on his father's house. Contacted a female party who showed the agent her Facebook profile that did not match the profile that posted the message. She stated that she did not want to hurt herself and that she was currently with her family. No exits.

5:59 p.m. – The appellant says that her neighbor's music is too loud, Main Street. The party was informed of the noise complaint.

6:41 p.m. – Calling 911 reporting an erratic road, Hillside Terrace. Checked the operator after returning home. Well-being seemed good.

7:50 p.m. – The appellant states that she was on Facebook and saw a female holiday message that she is going to take her life, Exchange Street. Informed officer. Upon arrival, the party had returned home to Fitchburg. FPD advised.

9:05 p.m. – Officer en route to Athol Hospital with a group of men for a voluntary assessment, Main Street.

9:06 p.m. – Officer with a vehicle at the library, Main Street. These are the new cleaners in the library.

10:13 p.m. – 911 calls for a breathtaking women's party, Fish Street.

10:21 p.m. – 911 calls a 45-year-old woman for a mental health assessment, avenue Intervale.

Tuesday December 24

2:32 am, Officer with occupied vehicle, Brookside Road. The women's group had a minor medical problem and a friend came to pick her up. Depending on the distance from her journey, the officer felt that it was better for her to come and sit at the station and wait for her journey. Woman transported to the station. Her trip arrived at 3:20 a.m. and picked her up.

4:56 a.m. – 911 calls for a 64-year-old female party that is cold, scared and can't go home from the Athol Hospital on Main Street. Transported a stranded woman who came out of the hospital in Orange.

5:39 am – Officer with occupied vehicle, Pleasant Street. The vehicle was occupied by the school caretaker.

7:18 am – Party asking for an hour of death to be pronounced on an unattended 96 year old woman, South Royalston Road. The agent notified CPAC. The medical examiner declined the case.

8:23 am – The appellant reported that she had a package that was delivered and stolen from her porch on Unity Avenue. Spoke with reporter. A package was delivered on December 14, but he never received it. He believes that the package was stolen from his veranda. The officer went to the post office; ordered the reporting party to go online and file a claim with the USPS to request reimbursement for the loss.

9:49 am – The caller reporting that a group of men is walking around and that she does not think he should be in the area, Euclid Street. Negative contact, request additional patrols.

10:06 am – Walk-in reporting that someone has arrived on their property and hit the garage, Terrace Avenue. Spoke with the owner, no one saw anything.

10:07 am – A walk-in visit reporting that her child's mother is supposed to be bringing him back, but has blocked him on everything so he can't make contact, Exchange Street. The reporter has a restraining order. She claims to have blocked all means of contact and wants her son to return as promised. Advised to contact Worcester PD as she lives in their city.

10:18 am – Party looking to pick up a property at home, Estabrook Street. The property was recovered without incident.

11:26 am – Subject at the station to request a welfare check for someone who does not answer the door, Lincoln Avenue. Talking to the owner, she is fine and is healthy and grateful to her neighbors who are watching her.

2:23 p.m. – Caller reports a commercial truck blocking its entrance, South Street.

2:31 p.m. – Ashburnham PD instructs Athol PD to search the area for a stolen motor vehicle, Crescent Street.