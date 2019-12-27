Athol Daily News – Athol Police Newspaper December 21-22

Loading...

Published: 12/27/2019 4:27:47 PM

Modified: 12/27/2019 4:27:37 PM

Saturday December 21

9:37 am – A men's party was delivered to a wallet, Tower Road. Sunderland and Phillipston PD have contacted and have nothing in the file, placed in lost and found.

11:49 am – A man reported that he had a crack in his water meter on Arlington Street. Water

contacted and they will contact the party.

4:47 p.m. – Motor vehicle stop, Main Street. An operator has been subpoenaed for operating after a suspension.

4:55 p.m. – Disabled motor vehicle with no operator around, Templeton Road. The front left tire exploded and the operator had to drop the plow to stop. Dale sent a trailer. The operator did not return after speaking with the dispatch. Vehicle removed without problem.

5:17 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee calls a man who has passed out twice in the bathroom on Main Street. AFD assisted with a drunk man.

6:18 pm – Caller reporting a vehicle parked near the Mallet dumpsters and no one should be there, Coolidge Parkway and Daniel Shays Highway. The vehicle ran out of gas and the driver was on the way to refuel.

10:34 p.m. – The appellant states that his neighbors upstairs are walking very hard and it seems that their children are throwing things on the ground, Harrington Street.

Sunday December 22

3:32 am – Mental assessment of a 51 year old male, Maple Street. AFD assisted.

9:48 am – The appellant wishes to recover the rest of her personal belongings, avenue Pinedale. The officer spoke to the reporting party and informed them that this was not an option because the plaintiff in 209A had a court order under which the reporting party was to recover their belongings before December 9.

11:13 am – The walk-in would like to speak to an agent about a licensing issue, Exchange Street. The officer spoke to the party and told him that she needed to fix the problem with the probate.

11:42 am – Caller reporting a vehicle parked on the sidewalk, Pine Street. The officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle and the vehicle was removed from the sidewalk.

12:23 p.m. – The appellant would like to speak to an officer of someone who shatters windows on Main Street.

12.57 p.m. – The appellant reported that someone probably broke into the former Morgan Memorial Camp, Washington Avenue and White Pond Road.

1:01 p.m. – The officer found an abandoned vehicle parked in the lot behind Cumberland Farms on Main Street. The vehicle was covered in snow and had no license plates, even towed by Dale’s.

2:23 p.m. – The 911 caller reported seeing a group of men pulling on the door handles of vehicles on Freedom Street. Coming into contact with a male group corresponding to the description, his companion said that he was checking the door handles of his van to make sure the vehicle was safe.

4:17 p.m. – The appellant declares that the mother is refusing to return the baby tomorrow, in accordance with their previous agreement, Crescent Street. The officer interviewed the declarant and informed him that it was a civil matter which he had to take to a civil court. The agent advised him to contact Worcester PD to conduct a child welfare check at that time.

6:43 p.m. – Subject in the lobby to speak to an officer from the previous call. The agent spoke with the declarant and advised him to seek help from the estate court. The party had a copy of the Worcester District Court's restraining order. He had recent messages from the accused on Snapchat. The officer contacted the claimant over a recorded telephone line and she was aware of the order in effect.

6:49 p.m. – Medical emergency, Ella Street.

8:23 p.m. – Caller reporting what he believes are gunshots fired in the area, Daniel Shays Highway and Froman Street.

10:37 p.m. – Call to 911 for the seizure of a male party, rue Tremont. AFD assisted. Transported to Athol hospital.