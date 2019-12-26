Athol Daily News – Athol Bird & Nature Club Announces Results of Annual Bird Count

Loading...

Thirty-three avid bird watchers sneaked in the pouring rain and ended in dense fog on Saturday, December 14 for the 52nd annual Christmas Bird Count from the Athol Circle.

Eight other members called on fattening lists and even added a new species on the last day of the count week – a pine warbler. Jocelyn Songer took his photo on December 17 in Orange.

According to Dave Small of the Athol Bird and Nature Club, the 65 species observed during the counting week were respectable given the weather on the day of the count.

Small notes, it is interesting to mark the many changes observed over the course of half a century by looking at our winter birds – the addition of crows and red-bellied woodpeckers and the absence of evening Grosbeaks. We can expect changes in the region's avifauna and "we will leave it to scientists to analyze our data and the data from hundreds of other counts made in America and in the world, to make wider forecasts. "

Several members of Athol Bird and Nature Club participated in the very first counts of adolescents.

"Looking around the Tally Hall held at the Millers River Environmental Center (MREC), it was noted that one of the youngest participants was looking to make its 25th appearance next year," wrote Small in a press release. "Be great at attracting more young people to the joy of bird watching. If you know people, of any age, who might like to know more about birds or other areas of natural history, please contact us. We have a lot of people who would be happy to be mentors and share their knowledge and enthusiasm for nature. "

There were 6,822 individual birds of 60 species. Five additional species were observed during the count week three days before and three days after the actual count.

Here are the results:

Canada Goose 13, American Black Duck 15, Mallard 199, Bufflehead 1, Common Goldeneye 3, Hooded Merganser 21, Common Merganser 12, Ringed-Neck Pheasant 1, Ruffed Grouse 1, Wild Turkey 276, Common Loon CW, Great-blue Heron 1 , Bald Eagle 1, Sharp Hawk CW, Coopers Hawk 4, Around wood pigeons 1, Red-shouldered hawk 1, Red-tailed Hawk 6, Ring-billed Gull 7, Pigeon biset 207, Mourning Dove 292, Great Horned Owl 2, Barred Owl 3, Kingfisher 1, Red-bellied Woodpecker 38 , CW Yellow Belly Sapsucker, Downy Woodpecker 75, Hairy Woodpecker 27, Nordic Flicker CW, Hairy Woodpecker 3, Northern shrike 1, Blue Jay 419, American Crow 61, Common Crow 5, Black-capped Chickadee 814, Tufted Tit 409, Red-breasted Nuthatch 23, White-breasted Nuthatch 156, Brown Liana 10, Caroline Wren 23, Wren Winter 2, Winter Wren 2, Gold Crowned Kinglet 55, Eastern Bluebird 54, American Robin 31, Gray cat bird 3, Northern Mockingbird 3, Starling 915, Northern Waxwing 682, CW pine warbler, Tohi with red sides 1, American Sparrow 28, Chipping Sparrow 2, Field Sparrow 1, Song Sparrow 40, Marsh Sparrow 1, White-throated Sparrow 91, Black-eyed Junco 841, Snow bunting 10, Red cardinal 146, Red-winged blackbird 12, Rusty Blackbird 1, Brown-headed cowbird 1, Common finch 86, Goldfinch 164, House sparrow 520.

Next event

The program "Sea lamprey: heroes of our rivers and sea vampire" will be held on January 8.

Enjoy an evening dedicated to the intriguing and bizarre sea lamprey. With a life history that includes years in our freshwater rivers and epic migrations to and from the sea, the lamprey is one of the most unusual residents of the Millers River.

Join Kim Noyes for an illustrated introduction to one of our local migratory fish. Friend or foe depending on where you live, the lamprey offers incredible ecological benefits to New England's freshwater courses.

Noyes is the education coordinator at the Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center and the Turners Falls Fishway. This program is co-sponsored by the Athol Bird and Nature Club and runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Millers River Environmental Center, 100 Main Street, Athol.