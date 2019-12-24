Athol Daily News – AOTV Channel 13 Schedule December 26-27

Published: 12/24/2019 06:45:43
Thursday December 26
12 noon Democracy now!
1 h AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
2:30 p.m. Frozen 1957 (animated)
3:40 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1951)
5:10 p.m. Father Christmas conquers Martians
6:35 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1949) Reported by Vincent Price
7 am UnReal To Reel: Holiday Movies
8 a.m. AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
9:30 AM IN THE MORNING. Catholic diocese of Worcester: special diocese-December 2017 The first Christmas
10:00 a.m. Bethesda Ministry: Truth of Christmas Part 1
10:30 a.m.In Focus-The Hollywood Lens by Murray Garrett
12 noon Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. The Erickson Report
1:30 p.m. Your right to know: what is socialism and why has it become so popular with Democrats?
2 p.m. Both sides of bars: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year
2:30 AM AFTERNOON. White House Chronicle: Toy Story Hasbro
3 p.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1
4 p.m. History of the Orange District Court, part 2
5 p.m. MIAA Divisional Playoffs Mahar Football in Ware on November 8, 2019
7 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
9 p.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14
10 p.m. Friday evening football: Mahar in Athol on September 27
Friday December 27
12 noon Democracy now!
1 h Erickson report
1:30 p.m. Your right to know: what is socialism and why has it become so popular with Democrats?
2 a.m.Both sides of bars: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year
2:30 p.m. White House Chronicle: Toy Story Hasbro
3 a.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1
4 a.m. History of the Orange District Court, part 2
5 am MIAA Divisional Playoffs Mahar Football in Ware on November 8
7:00 am Athol Football at Mahar Thanksgiving on November 28
9 a.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14
10 a.m. Friday evening football: Mahar in Athol on September 27
12 noon Democracy now!
1 p.m. History of the National Guard in Orange: looking back with pride
2 p.m. Community Connections: Episode 1
2:30 AM AFTERNOON. Medicinal mammals: Show 2
3:10 p.m. Awareness of Veterans
3:40 p.m. Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 1: Legal foundations of guardianship
5:30 p.m.. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 2: Working with DCF
7:30 p.m. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 3: Assessing Benefits for Your Caregivers
8:35 p.m. Americana-In The Suburbs 1950 & # 39; s
9 p.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14
10:00 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Holiday Movies
11 PM EVENING. Let freedom ring: a tribute to Martin Luther King