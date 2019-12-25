Athol Daily News – AOTV Channel 13 Schedule, December 21-25

Saturday December 21
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1 AM Athol Selectboard Meeting December 17
4 h Orange Selectboard meeting December 18
8:00 am AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
10:00 a Christmas carol (1951)
11:30 am InfoSource with guests Anita Obue and Trista Flack
12 PM Double creature feature: Santa conquers Martians and Santa against the devil
3 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1951)
4:30 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1949) told by Vincent Price
4:55 p.m. Frozen 1957 (animated)
6:05 p.m. Modern Americana-Alaska Boundary
6.39 p.m. The Little Pet
7:00 p.m. AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
8:30 p.m. Local Sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold
9:00 p.m. Unreal To Reel: Holiday Movies
10:00 p.m. Creature Characteristics: Dementia 13
11:45 p.m. Purr View – Strut For Strays
Sunday December 22
12h00 Double creature functionality: Santa Claus conquers the Martians and Santa Claus against the devil
3 a.m. Christmas carol (1951)
04:30 a Christmas carol (1949) told by Vincent Price
04:55 Frozen 1957 (animated)
6:05 am Modern border Americana-Alaska
6.39 am The Little Pet
7:00 am AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
8:30 am Local Sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold
9:00 am Bethesda Ministries: Bear good fruit PT 3
9:30 a.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: Come Follow Me – Father Mike
10:00 a.m. Evangelical Church of Erving: The Struggle
10.45 am Green Clean Athol
11:00 am InfoSource with guests Anita Obue and Trista Flack
11:30 am Improvement of solutions: education and correction services
12:00 p.m. The ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14
1 p.m. Happy Hour with guest Eileen Kelly Reed
2 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Sean's top 10
3 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
5 p.m. Athol Selectboard meeting December 17
8:00 p.m. Orange Selectboard meeting December 18, 2019
Monday December 23
12:00 a.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots: exam until week 14
1 hour Happy Hour with guest Eileen Kelly Reed
2 AM UnReal To Reel: Sean's top 10
3 AM Football Athol at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28
5 AM Athol Selectboard Meeting December 17
8:00 am Orange Selectboard meeting December 18
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Veteran's Perspective: Spirit of America
3:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents Gallery Talk with Amber Scoon
3:50 p.m. Greenfield Community College: make sure it's me
4:45 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1951)
6:15 p.m. Father Christmas conquers the Martians
7:39 p.m. The Little Pet
8 p.m. Valley Homegrown: L & # 39; amour
9:00 p.m. Homegrown: Bok Chuy Orchestra
10:00 p.m. Homegrown: Rusty Belle
11 p.m. PTP005 person-to-person with Toni Lynn Washington
11:30 p.m. Off The Shelf with Kevin Kelly
Tuesday December 24
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1 AM View of the veteran: Spirit of America
3:00 am Greenfield Community College presents Gallery Talk with Amber Scoon
3:50 a.m. Greenfield Community College: make sure it's me
4:45 a Christmas carol (1951)
6:15 am Father Christmas conquers the Martians
7:39 am The Little Pet
8 AM Valley Homegrown: Love
9:00 am Homegrown: Bok Chuy Orchestra
10:00 a.m. Homegrown: Rusty Belle
11:00 p.m. PTP005 person-to-person with Toni Lynn Washington
11:30 am Off The Shelf with Kevin Kelly
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Meeting of the regional committee of the Athol-Royalston school, November 20
1:55 p.m. What's the buzz: The Highlanders
2:30 p.m. Eat well, be happy: hearty winter soups
3:00 p.m. Hot water from Sergeants Grill
3.30 p.m. Good food bad: soups
4:00 p.m. New England Cooks: Adrian Westrope
5 p.m. Father Christmas against the devil (1959)
6:35 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1949) Reported by Vincent Price
7:00 p.m. Jesersize ep3
7:30 p.m. Frozen 1957 (animated)
8:39 p.m. The little pet
9:00 p.m. Unreal To Reel: Holiday Movies
10 p.m. Solutions on the rise: Education and Correction Services
10:30 p.m. On both sides of the bar: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year
11:00 p.m. Your right to know: analyze gun violence and gun control
11:30 p.m. White House Chronicle: Writing a Mystery with Author J.L. Doucette
Wednesday December 25
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1 h Meeting of the regional committee of the Athol-Royalston school November 20
1 h 55 What is the buzz: the Highlanders
2:30 a.m. Eat well, be happy: hearty winter soups
3:00 am Hot water from Sergeants Grill
03:30 Good food bad: soups
4:00 am New England Cooks: Adrian Westrope
5 a.m. Santa Claus vs The Devil (1959)
6:35 am A Christmas Carol (1949) Reported by Vincent Price
7 a.m. Jesersize ep3
7:30 a.m.Frozen 1957 (animated)
8:39 am The Little Pet
9:00 a.m. Unreal To Reel: Holiday Movies
10 AM Rising Solutions: Education & Correction Services
10:30 a.m.Both sides: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year
11 a.m. Your right to know: analysis of gun violence and gun control
11:30 a.m.White House Chronicle: Writing a Mystery with Author J.L. Doucette
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
2:30 p.m. Frozen 1957 (animated)
3:40 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1951)
17:10 Santa Claus conquers the Martians
6:35 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1949) told by Vincent Price
7:00 p.m. Unreal To Reel: Holiday Movies
8:00 p.m. AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live
9:30 p.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: special diocese-December 2017 First Christmas
10:00 p.m. Bethesda Ministry: Christmas Truth, Part 1
10:30 p.m. – Focus on Murray Garrett's Hollywood lens