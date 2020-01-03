Athol Daily News – AOTV Channel 13 Calendar January 4-6

By

Loading...

Saturday January 4

12 p.m. Democracy now!

1 h Army of the Americas: 38th parallel to the Korean War

1:30 story of a veteran: Pfc Vahan Berberian

2 AM Veterans View

3 hrs Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc

3:50 am Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library

4 AM Book Corner: Timewise

04:30 am Off The Shelf with Eric Jay Dolin

5 AM Opioid Community Listening Forum

7 a.m., we read books: first punk rule

7:10 a.m. Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 3: Assessing benefits for your caregiver

08:15 Childcare – Legal options for guardians: Part 2: Working with DCF

10:10 am Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 1: Legal foundations of guardianship

12:00 p.m. AOTV Classics presents The Ten Commandments and A Star Is Born.

4:10 p.m. At the water's edge: clams

4:30 p.m. Eat well, be happy: hearty winter soups

5 p.m. Good food bad: soups

5:30 p.m. New England Cooks: Jessie Price

6:35 p.m. Jesersize ep4

7:30 p.m. Local Sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold

8:00 p.m. – Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14

9 p.m. Unreal To Reel: Sean's top 10

10:00 p.m. Characteristics of the creature: Carnival of souls

Sunday January 5

12:00 p.m. AOTV Classics presents The Ten Commandments and A Star Is Born.

4:10 am on the waterfront: clams

04:30 Eat well, be happy: hearty winter soups

5 a.m .: good soup: soups

5:30 a.m. New England Cooks: Jessie Price

6:35 am Jesersize ep4

7:30 am Local Sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold

8:00 am The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14

9:00 am Bethesda Ministries: Watchmans Duty PT 3

9:30 a.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: conversation with Archbishop McManus July 2019

10:00 am Evangelical Church of Erving – “Fear”

10:35 A moment of poetry 3: Carol Mays

11:00 a.m. Dexter Park School Building Committee meeting December 11, 2019

11.50 a.m. Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library

12:00 p.m. 56th annual river rat race April 13, 2019

2:30 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28, 2019

4:30 p.m. Mahar Boys Basketball vs Southwick December 19, 2019

5.40 p.m. At the water's edge: clams

6:00 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 1

6:30 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part 2

7 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 3

7:30 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 4

8 p.m. Dave and Dale’s Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s Hidden Treasure

8:30 p.m. Athol Parks and Greenway Network

9:20 p.m .: We read books: the first punk rule

9:30 p.m. The empty chair exposes dependence: portraits, poems and heroin

10 p.m. Road To Recovery: training and education of the workforce

11:00 p.m. Franklin County Matters: Opioid Task Force

Monday January 6

12 a.m. 56th annual river rat race April 13, 2019

2:30 a.m.Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28, 2019

4:30 a.m. Mahar Boys Basketball vs Southwick December 19, 2019

5:40 a.m. At the water's edge: clams

6 hrs MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 1

6:30 a.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part 2

7 hrs MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 3

7:30 am MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 4

8:00 am Dave and Dale’s Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s Hidden Treasure

8:30 a.m.Athol Parks and Greenway Network

09:20 We read books: the first punk rule

9:30 am The empty chair exposes dependence: portraits, poems and heroin

10:00 a.m. Road To Recovery: workforce training and education

11:00 am Franklin County Matters: Opioid Task Force

12 p.m. Democracy now!

1:00 p.m. Opioid Community Listening Forum

2:50 p.m. Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Committee June 17, 2019

5:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents Gallery Talk with Amber Scoon

5:50 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive Tibetan Music

6.15 p.m. Green Clean Athol

6:30 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble

7 p.m. Valley Homegrown: Love

8:00 p.m. Homegrown: Patty back seat and the bone shakers

9 p.m. Homegrown: ties

10:00 p.m. – The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots Review – Week 14

11 p.m. Book corner: Timewise

11:30 p.m. on the shelf with Eric Jay Dolin