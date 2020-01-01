Athol Daily News – A look at local athletes playing in college

Loading...

The winter season is in full swing and as it is now officially 2020, a new decade has started on the local sports front.

New Years offers respite from high school games and matches, so we've decided to do a quick update on the plight of some local college student-athletes so far this winter.

Molley Duclos, Greenfield

Wentworth Women's Basketball Forward

It was a career season for the Greenfield native, who graduated from GHS in 2017.

Duclos averages 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Wentworth Institute of Technology's women's basketball team, two career highs for the 5'11-inch forward.

She has started all 10 games so far this season, while the Leopards are 5-5 this season before Saturday's game against Mt. Holyoke College. The 1:00 p.m. tilt off conference at South Hadley is one of Western Mass's two remaining trips. for Duclos and Wentworth, as they will also be playing in western New England on February 19.

Duclos shoots an impressive 57.9% from the ground this winter, and has scored three doubles. Her 12 point total, her season high, was a win at Rivier University, when she made six of her nine shots in a 91-70 win. She clinched an 11-point double-double and 10 rebounds against Nichols College on December 4.

Duclos, who studies applied math at Wentworth, started 16 sophomore games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Nick Seretta, Greenfield

Senior Goalkeeper, Trinity College Men's Basketball

After a disappointing road loss at Springfield College on December 4, the team has dropped to 4-4 this season, the Trinity Men's Basketball team has turned around in the past month. Greenfield native Nick Seretta has helped the Bantams win four straight since, including Trinity 114-77's win over Eastern Connecticut State in the Trinity Holiday Invitational final on Tuesday in Hartford.

Seretta didn’t miss a shot in Tuesday’s victory, scoring a 21-point high on 7–7 shooting and 5–5 for free throws. He made his two 3-point attempts, had five rebounds and had three assists.

Seretta started all 12 games for Trinity, and the Northfield Mount Hermon School product averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing while playing an average of 24 minutes per night.

The senior captain and his team will play next Saturday at home against Anna Maria (noon). The NESCAC list begins January 10 against Bowdoin, and they have one trip left from Western Mass., When the Bantams play at Amherst College on February 14.

Samantha Smith, Greenfield

Babson College Women's Basketball First Year Forward

The first-year striker has been a regular contributor to Babson’s women's basketball team so far this winter. After a remarkable career in three sports at the GHS, Smith has put his talents to the east and averages 12.5 minutes per game across eight competitions.

She scores an average of 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and one block per game as the Beavers are 4-4 this season after Tuesday's 72-42 victory over Endicott to close the calendar year. 2019. Smith played 13 minutes and scored five points to go with six boards against Endicott. Babson opens 2020 against Wesleyan on Saturday at home.

Smith scored a seven-point high against West New England on November 17 and his six boards against Endicott were a season high.

Smith and Co. still have a trip to Western Mass. On the record, because they will play at Springfield College on January 11.

Emma Poplawski, Rowe

Second year forward, Worcester State Women's Basketball

The 5'10-inch alum from the 2018 class Mohawk Trail has made eight appearances in 10 games this season for the Worcester State Women's Basketball Team assisting the Lancers to reach a score of 6-4 in 2020.

The club have won three of their last four games, winning against Keene State, MIT and Springfield College during this period. The team will then travel to St. Joseph’s Maine on January 7.

Poplawski has two points on the season, winning a victory over Becker College on November 9. She knocked down six rebounds to go with a flight, and played a 15-minute season high in a win over Mt. Holyoke on November 12.

Poplawski's next trip to Western Mass. Takes place on February 5 when Worcester State plays Westfield State (5:30 p.m.) in a MASCAC tilt.

Hugo Frost, Orange

Sophomore, indoor athletics for men at Hamilton College

The New Salem native and former student of Mahar Regional School (2018 class) finished 15th in the 800 meter relay at the Atlantic Region Indoor Championships last winter as a rookie , and he followed with a seventh place in the 1600m at the NESCAC Outdoor Championships.

This winter, he will be looking to make his mark on the indoor stage for a Hamilton College team that opened its season on December 14 and will participate on January 18 on the road at Utica College. The Mainlanders will run mainly in New York, with the exception of the Last Chance Meet, which will take place on March 1 at Boston University.