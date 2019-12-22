Loading...

Police: at least 13 people were shot in a Chicago house

Updated: 7:30 a.m. EST December 22, 2019

At least 13 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said. The shooting took place at approximately 12:35 am, possibly during a house party, the Chicago Police Department said in an alert. "The conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," said the department. All the victims were transported to nearby hospitals and the police are investigating. This is a developing story.

