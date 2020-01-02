At a glance: Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 Super Twin Fan Review

Loading...

Nvidia has made it a hobby to optimize its graphics cards in order to achieve more performance. The latest card for this treatment is the company's GTX 1650, which achieves the expected increase in performance but has an impact on costs.

Technical specifications

The GeForce GTX 1650 Super has a larger graphics processor than the vanilla GeForce GTX 1650. With around 6.6 billion transistors and 1,280 CUDA cores, the GTX 1650 Super has around 42 percent more execution resources than the old GTX 1650. Nvidia also changed the new card on GDDR6, which increases the bandwidth by 50 percent.

This additional hardware increases the power consumption of the card up to 100W. Unfortunately, this means that the card cannot be powered exclusively from the motherboard's PCI-E slot. Equipped with a 6-pin PCI-E power connector, the card can access up to 150 W of juice. On the plus side, this also gives the card a lot of extra space to overclock in the power budget.

Our sister site PCMag tested the Zotac card against several other competing models. The GeForce GTX 1650 Super Twin fan card from Zotac uses a relatively short circuit board and a heating solution with two fans.

benchmarks

The new GeForce GTX 1650 Super can compete with several vehicles, including AMD's old but powerful graphics cards RX 570 and RX 580. However, the main competitor here is the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. Nvidia clearly tried to undermine the Radeon RX 5500 XT by releasing the GTX 1650 Super $ 10 below the introductory price of the RX 5500 XT.

Testing the GeForce GTX 1650 Super with 3DMark Fire Strike gave disappointing results. Although this graphics card managed to beat Zotac's simple old GeForce GTX 1650 OC, it couldn't keep up with the competition.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 Super Twin fan performed better in Unigine's Superposition 1.0 test and seems to more accurately reflect the card's performance.

We see similar results in real game tests as in the overlay test. The card's performance seems to be exceptionally good in 2K games, and the performance gap between the card and faster cards like the GeForce GTX 1660 OC is significantly reduced at this resolution.

overclocking

After running these benchmarks, PCMag also tried to overclock the Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 Super Twin Fan graphics card. With a little work, PCMag was able to stabilize the card with an increase of 225 MHz on the GPU core and an additional increase of 350 MHz on the VRAM. This resulted in a performance increase of around 11 percent in Far Cry 5.

Conclusion

Nvidia has equipped the GeForce GTX 1650 Super with an MSRP of $ 159, which is only $ 10 above the vanilla GeForce GTX 1650. For this tiny price increase, the GeForce GTX 1650 Super offers an enormous increase in performance.

It is also noteworthy that the GeForce GTX 1650 Super is very competitive compared to the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. The two trading venues in benchmarks don't really get a clear upper hand with any of them. This makes it difficult to really recommend one card over the other. For best results, look at more game benchmarks to decide which games are best for you.

