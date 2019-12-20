At a glance: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

With the new Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung wants to compete with both the iPads from Apple and the Surface computers from Microsoft. Built like a high-end smartphone, this tablet is certainly versatile, but does it have what it takes to prevail against these big competitors?

Design and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 × 1,660. This results in a total PPI of 287, which is roughly on the level of Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and the latest Apple iPad Pro.

The Snapdragon 855 SoC from Qualcomm is the driving force in this tablet and offers performance at the level of the Samsung Galaxy S10. The tablet of the basic model also has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, which is upgraded to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space in the high-end model. All Galaxy Tab S6 tablets are equipped with WiFi. However, some models also have an integrated cellular antenna with LTE support.

The tablet comes with the Samsung S Pen, which you can use to handwrite notes and edit images on the tablet. Samsung also sells a keyboard case for $ 179 that lets you use the tablet as a makeshift laptop. The tablet also has a special software mode, which the company calls "DeX mode", which tries to imitate a more traditional notebook surface, but which seems to be problematic. Our sister site PCMag tested one of these tablets and reported that the DeX mode was faulty and unstable.

Conclusion

Samsung sells the Galaxy Tab S6 from $ 599, but it looks like a solution that is best avoided. Though cheaper than Microsoft's iPad Pro and Surface Pro 6, its flaws seem to make using the tablet an uncomfortable experience. There are also several inexpensive alternatives, including Apple's 10.2-inch iPad 2019, which is available for just $ 329.

Read now: