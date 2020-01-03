At a glance: Acer Predator X35 Review

Loading...

The Predator X35 from Acer is without a doubt one of the most feature-rich gaming monitors that can be bought for money. At $ 2,499, however, it costs more than most enthusiastic system builders spend on their entire PC, including the display. Is the Acer Gaming Champion display really worth it for an exceptionally high price? Let's find out.

Product Overview

Acer's Predator X35 is essentially a clone of Acer's Predator X34 from 2015, but with some improvements. At this price, you were probably expecting a 4K display, but instead, the Predator X35 offers the same 3,440 × 1,440 resolution as the Predator X34. However, the screen is a bit larger at 35 inches. The display also has four RGB LED light strips integrated into the back.

Where this display really differs from its predecessor is the panel itself. The display supports HDR 1000 and has a fast refresh rate of 200 Hz in order to offer you an attractive screen with exceptional clarity. The panel also has 512 light zones that can be dimmed independently, which further improves the image quality of the screen. Acer has equipped the screen with G-Sync support to smooth the refresh rate up to the 200 Hz mark.

Our sister site PCMag tested one of these displays first-hand and collected some data on the functions of the monitor. The display is equipped with a pair of built-in 4 W speakers. However, PCMag stated that the speakers are small and have no bass. This is usually the case with display speakers, but in this price range I would have expected the speakers to be decent. PCMag also encountered a strange display error. If the display has not been used for a few days, it will not reactivate and will not work properly. This problem was solved by unplugging and plugging the power cord back in. However, it is still disappointing to find such problems in such a high-end product.

Conclusion

Overall, I can't help but feel disappointed with the Acer Predator X35. At $ 2,499, I would expect to be blown away by the display's high quality and performance. This expensive display works very well and has a number of excellent features. However, there are numerous high-end displays, including the ROG Strix XG438Q from Asus and the VP3481 from ViewSonic, which cost less than half the Predator X35 and also offer a lot of functions. Due to the high price, I would not recommend the Predator X35.

