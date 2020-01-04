At 60, Michael Stipe needs to follow the rules – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dot-Marie Jones, 56; Dave Foley, 57; Michael Stipe, 60; Patty Loveless, 63.

Recording artists Patty Loveless (L) and Miranda Lambert (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images for dcp)

Happy birthday: evaluate the rules and adjust whatever you want to follow accordingly. Staying within limits will give you more time to perfect what you want to achieve. Refuse to let emotional matters get between you and what you want. The change is feasible, but only if you follow the appropriate steps to finish what begins. Their numbers are 9, 13, 18, 21, 27, 34, 45.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Take better care of yourself and the people you love. Stop worrying about what you can't change and focus on what you can do to improve your relationships, your environment and your attitude. Positive thoughts promote high yields. Live the moment. 3 star

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If you have a passion for something or someone, talk. It is up to you to make things happen. Use your emotions to emphasize your feelings and encourage others to do the same. From the truth comes a positive change and new beginnings. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): Consider what you want, what you have and where you are going. Work diligently behind the scenes to make sure you don't neglect an important detail that may delay you. Personal improvements will be recognized and complemented. 3 star

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): lend a helping hand and you will get something unexpected in return. Exclusive associations seem promising, and the possibilities should be discussed to make sure they are on the same page. Favors and personal gain are obvious. 4 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Don't feel you have to make a physical change. Consider what works for you, and if it doesn't fit someone's plans, do your thing. You must program physical fitness, as well as buy something personal that will lift your spirits. 2 stars

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): participate in an event that offers information, ideas and options. What you learn will help you decide how you want to live. A trip, social activity or interaction with people that you find exciting is favored. 5 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): take more time to pamper yourself and enjoy life, friends and family. Keep your opinions to yourself and let others divulge secrets. Silence is gold and knowledge is power. Do not deny yourself a personal stimulus. Romance is on the rise. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Do not miss an opportunity. A change you make will summon someone who shows interest in what you are doing. Do not feel that you have to live a routine lifestyle. You will shine in unique circumstances and situations. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Keep moving forward. Choose to get involved in activities that will require physical attributes. The bigger the challenge, the more exciting the adventure. Personal and emotional changes look promising. Embrace romance, a change of lifestyle and a new beginning. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Explain how you feel and what you want to happen. A change will be in your best interest; However, you should consider how it will affect others before making a final decision. Compensation will help eliminate the opposition. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): delve into the past and put an end to everything that stands between you and the exciting prospects. Question your motives and the motives of others, and do everything possible to minimize the way you move emotionally and financially. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): return. Communicate with those who have helped you and make a kind gesture to make sure they do it again. Massaging meaningful relationships is best for you and will make a difference when it comes to your success. 3 star

Birthday baby: you are sensitive, reliable and charismatic. You are direct and perceptive.

