At $ 2,999, would this 1965 Ford Thunderbird be a classic gas?

Today's Nice Price T-bird or Crack Pipe features excellent sequential turn signals that would later be shared with the Shelby GT350. Let's see if it's only worth getting the initial price.

There aren't many Toyota models that are considered legitimately collectible, and I'm not sure that the 2002 Solara Convertible we saw yesterday could legitimately be among that extremely small cadre of owners. Even so, the cleanliness and ease of use of that small car, would be an excellent weekend car or day trip, had a substantial appeal. With only $ 3,000, it was apparently also a bargain, earning a substantial 78 percent of Nice Price win.

Have you noticed that they are no longer Thunderbirds? No, you probably don't mind. That is a car style, the four-seat personal coupe, which has fallen out of favor. Of course, it is very possible for Ford to resurrect the nameplate one day and add it to some type of electrical crossing, such as the Mustang Mach-E. Maybe they would call it the Thunderbird Lightningbug. Yes, it is probably better that the name be left in the annals of history rather than diluted by some insipid attempt to bring equity to a whole new category.

That also allows us to enjoy previous editions such as this 1965 Thunderbird rigid roof coupe. This black on black T bird represents the fourth generation of the model, which is also the third with four seats.

The original T-bird was a two-seater, destined to compete with the Chevy Corvette and a large number of imported sports cars that arrived on the market in the 1950s. Things did not work according to Ford's plans and in 1958, After three years of two-seater forced labor, Ford took the T-bird in a different direction, changing it from a small body-to-frame design to a new and larger unibody platform that leaves room for two additional seats and a lot of striking style . Car buyers ate it and Thunderbird sales quadrupled in less than a year.

The next generation maintained the four-seat formula, but wrapped it in a clean "Bullet Bird" body. As a nod to the two-seater roots of the T-bird, a fiberglass cap was made available to cover the rear seats of the convertible.

This generation eliminated the style of the jet era from its predecessor, but instead offered what would become the defining feature of this model: the sequential taillights. These would go through a series of bulbs on each side each time the turn signal was activated, an intelligent and iconic design element. Carrol Shelby would then take these lamps and make them a design element of the & # 39; 68 GT350. That's right, the Shelby of 68 had taillights of a car that went out of production two years earlier.

Those sequential lights are all mechanically operated. The turn signal switch activates an electric motor that rotates a cam assembly with electrical contacts in sequence. As the cams rotate the contacts change in order, and then begin again in the next revolution.

The seller of this T-bird does not say if they are still working. The announcement indicates that this Bird has been stored since 1984. He continues to say that it started and drove a year ago, but he will need carburetor work to work on a regular basis. That carburetor is bolted to a 390 V8 300 horsepower that is backed by a 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic with a column shift lever. Being a & # 39; 65, enjoy some updates during the first model year of this generation. These include disc brakes in the front and the intermittent flashers mentioned above and super cool.

It is claimed that the body is straight and without problems, although the painting shows its age and the copious collection of chrome seems a bit boring. The tires are white walls, as they should be, but they seem to be older than you and me together.

It is said that the interior needs a new interior ceiling, since the one that remains is perforated. That probably means that this was a car for smokers, as it was practically everything in its day. The rest of the interior looks a bit tired, but it is a fascinating time capsule of the decline of the 60s. If you've ever wondered against which establishment the hippies protested in the flower power decade, this is the interior.

Today we can take it as kitsch and enjoy the horizontal speedometer and the rectangle in a circle of secondary meters. There is air conditioning here, but it is doubtful to be working. You probably don't mind because you'll be too busy playing with the airplane-style ventilation controls to notice.

As a project, this T-bird seems to be a solid base, and although it has been off the road for decades, its distributor offer may mean that any subsequent registration has already been resolved. The sale price is a modest $ 2,999 that seems like a deal for any survivor of the 60s, but in the world of Thunderbird collectors that may prove too much for this model, funny turn signals or not.

What is your opinion about this classic T-bird and that price of $ 2,999? Does that seem like a deal to bring it back to life, phoenix style? Or, does its condition and that price make this a bird that you wouldn't even try to turn around?

It's up to you!

