At $ 22,000, Canadian, could this 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 be a 2020 vision?

There is probably no more iconic car than the unfortunate DeLorean DMC-12, and although today's edition of Nice Price or Crack Pipe does not seem safe enough to reach anything near 88 miles per hour, it is the price that could make it an icon Worth working.

Old people like the one with 140 doors of 1974 with which we closed last year on Tuesday may have a reputation for durability and longevity, but like an old man in a bad mood who screams more butter nut syrup on the IHOP, you should ask yourself Something should last so long.

With Tuesday's car, we all also asked if $ 5,000 was a fair price for the stoic but defective coupe and the answer was a resounding "no." In fact, 67 percent of you gave the car a thumb for a year-end Crack Pipe loss. Oh, a good new year, and I hope it is much better. Let's start with some movie buffer.

Okay, if you're a fan of the cult movie The Warriors, then, without a doubt, you're familiar with the most famous scene in the movie in which David Patrick Kelly's rival gang leader character crashes beer bottles on his fingers and invites the incumbent Mafia of Coney Island to join him in the early morning of a rivalry between cities.

I love that scene and I also love emulating it every time I see a group of DeLoreans gathered. I'll grab some bottles and shout "Deloreeeeans, come out and plaa-aay. Get out and plaa-aa-aa-aay!

Now that we've established how "normal" I am, let's take a look at this 1982 DML-12 DeLorean and see if it's worth playing with.

This car is located in Toronto, Canada, a city where I once had one of the best desserts of my life: a pear slice and a Stilton cake. Yum! The DeLorean seems a little less delicious even though its condition was rated by its seller as "excellent" in its ad.

What is not excellent? Well, look, if you want. The announcement is a bit vague in terms of details, but it is noted that this DMC-12 has been out of service, or has been kept minimally, for quite some time.

The announcement makes its way on Wiki through some of the standard DeLorean specifications, but then makes some strange references to "The selling dealer" as if it were a kind of unofficial agency of the real part in possession of the car. The announcement points out things like "The dealership seller recommends the replacement of tires and brake fluid due to age" and "The cabin is upholstered in gray leather, which is divided and worn on both seats. The seller also mentions stained carpets , cracks and discoloration on the board, and a fallen interior ceiling. ”

Okay, that's a bit strange and, to be honest, it doesn't sound like an excellent car at all.

The photos prove that point with solar whitening on the plastic caps and some problems of panel space on the root lid. The doors seem to work, and I like the description of the announcement that they are "backed by cryogenically pre-mounted torsion bars and gas-loaded struts." I will begin to include the phrase "cryogenically preset" in all my daily interactions. . You know, to spice things up.

On the positive side, the announcement indicates that a new clutch and a rear main pipeline were installed just over a year ago, in addition to air conditioning and electricity work. The PR6 (no, you are thinking of Pabst Blue Ribbon) V6 was never a power, but with only 130 ponies to play, you are less likely to get into trouble with the terrible weight bias behind the DMC-12. The factory tried to address that a bit by increasing the size of the rear wheels and the tires on the fronts. That makes getting tires for factory alloys a headache, and it should be reiterated that the seller recommends. New tires They also recommend new brake fluid, although I would like to go one step further and make all the components. Fortunately, those are available and are not terribly expensive.

The car comes with a clean title and a $ 22,000 price tag that will be happy to know that it is in Canadian dollars. In the United States, the moolah is equivalent to around $ 16,800, while those of you with euros burning holes in your pockets should reserve around $ 15,000 €.

What do you think DeLorean is worth that kind of cash? Or, has he been sitting at the bank for too many years to ask so much to go out and play in the new year?

Toronto, ON Canada Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to RevUnlimiter for connection!

