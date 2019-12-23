ASX slows down in calm trade, miners push

Loading...

Australian stocks eased throughout Monday's trading session, dragged down by weakness in all sectors except consumer staples and technology.

The S & P / ASX 200 benchmark lost 31.2 points, or 0.5%, to 6,785.1, closing at a new one-week low. At three, the current losing streak is the longest since early August, reducing its gain this year to 20.2%.

"ASX fell victim to the dynamics of" good news and bad news "last week after a combination of better-than-expected local employment data and growing optimism about the economic outlook global, the RBA's interest rate cuts have come down and risk taking, "said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Markets, to his clients.

Reflecting a continued unwinding of bets on the RBA's rate cut, the Australian dollar climbed 0.2% to 69.10 cents at the end of the Asian session, extending its November 29 rebound to 2.3%. Benchmark 10-year Australian bond yields also stood at 1.3%, about 30 basis points higher than at the end of last month.

By sector, materials led the losses down 1.1 percent, undermined not only by the rising Australian dollar but also by weak prices for iron ore and crude oil on Friday. The BHP group lost 1.3% to $ 39.22 while its rival Rio Tinto lost 1.8% to $ 101.83.

Energy, industrial products, utilities and health care also saw declines ranging from 0.6 to 0.9%, the latter partly reflecting a 1% drop in CSL shares which closed at $ 278.64.

With the exception of consumer goods and information technology, all other sectors finished with losses of between 0.1 and 0.3%.

Aside from top notch names, Bega Cheese was the top performer in the benchmark after confirming its earnings forecast and announcing that Executive Chairman Barry Irvin would resume his role after battling an illness. The shares in the dairy producer climbed 4.4% to $ 4.29 on the news.

Accounting software provider Xero also rose 3.4% to $ 83.23, closing at a new high.

On the downside, online lottery retailer Jumbo Interactive remained under pressure after releasing a trade update on Friday that was far below expectations. The title lost another 6.9% to $ 14.65, adding to the 14.5% drop on Friday.