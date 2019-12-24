Astronomers identify 100 stars that have been missing over time for unknown reasons

Loading...

Astronomers are currently grappling with a mystery. In 2016, a team of researchers in Sweden noticed that a star that appeared in a 1950 image was no longer visible. Astronomers have started looking at other images from the last century and have found more missing stars, about 100 of them. A new paper speculates on the cause of this phenomenon. Could it be aliens? Probably not, but it's still fun to think about.

The image that triggered this survey was taken on March 16, 1950 at the US Naval Observatory. The star cluster in question (see above) is in the constellation Lupus. As you can see, a very bright star in the center of the picture seems to have disappeared. The only known process by which a star could disappear is when it collapses into a black hole, but that comes after a very easily detectable supernova.

The new paper points to 100 stars that have disappeared under similarly mysterious circumstances – they are visible in observations from decades ago, but they are not there today. There is no evidence that they became black holes. What's going on now

The authors of the paper suggest that these areas could be an excellent place to search for strange life. It is obvious that there can be an artificial process if there is no natural process through which a star can disappear. Something like a Dyson ball that traps a star to collect all of its energy could explain why those stars are no longer visible. This is reminiscent of observations of Boyajian's star, which darkens at unusual intervals. Some saw this as a sign that there could be "foreign megastructures" orbiting them. Should Boyajian's star disappear one day, this would certainly add weight to the proposals in the new publication.

While it is fascinating to speculate about aliens sealing off stars with Dyson bullets, this is probably not the case. The study is currently only available on the arXiv preprint server. This means that it has not been subjected to a strict peer review.

If we assume that the updated observations used in the study are correct, there may still be foreign explanations for the missing stars. The earlier images may have captured something in the foreground, like a satellite or a comet that looked like a star. It may also be that our image today is covered by something that does not appear in the visible spectrum. There could even be a natural process that we are not aware of that causes stars to disappear.

This is worth further investigation, of course, but it is probably not an alien.

