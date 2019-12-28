Assiniboia RCMP is looking for missing 74-year-old woman

Loading...

The Assiniboia RCMP is asking the public for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

The police are looking for Claudette Ferguson from Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation. The last time she was seen on Friday was around 5 p.m. in Assiniboia.

Police say they drove a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup with the Saskatchewan license plate number 881 LMF.

She is described as a First Nations woman who is 1.80 m tall and has a thin stature and white hair. Ferguson is believed to be wearing a white winter jacket, black leggings, and black winter boots.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the RCMP at (306) 642-7110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

