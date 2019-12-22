Asparagus and rags – The Reporter

Loading...

CARSON – The Raiders changed the script for the second half, broke a losing streak of four games and stayed alive for a postseason position in the NFL on Sunday with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dignity Health Sports Park

It was the last game for the Chargers in their temporary home before becoming Rams tenants next season, and the first time the Raiders win there despite a determined home advantage in terms of rooting interest.

The Raiders have had problems in the second half of this season, the third quarter in particular, as was the case of the defeat last week 20-16 against Jacksonville at the Colosseum.

But the Raiders drove 75 yards with their first possession of the second half, taking 8:49 out of the clock, with DeAndre Washington scoring in a 6-yard run. A 75-yard run that ended in Daniel Carlson's 48-yard field goal consumed another 7:36 of the clock's time.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen was injured in a collision with teammate Curtis Riley just before the two-minute warning and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Raiders also lost to slot machine Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Nick Nelson during the course of the game and entered without runner Josh Jacobs, guard Richie Incognito and tack Trent Brown.

Some tacks and rags:

Studs

Derek Carr: Build a perfect two-minute exercise after the Raiders have given up the game's score to the Chargers.

Taking control with 1:47 to play in the middle, Carr completed 8 of 9 passes for 72 yards, his only incomplete pass near the goal line and scored on a 3-yard throw to his right to put the Raiders. up 14-7.

Carr finished half of 16 of 20 for 217 yards and the 56-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow in the opening. He was 26 of 30 for 291 yards and there were no turnovers in the game.

FromAndre Washington: He assumed leadership as a ball carrier with Josh Jacobs out of the lineup and produced some difficult races, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the initial possession of the second half Raiders. Washington closed the game with a first attempt and finished 85 yards on 23 carries.

Hunter Renfrow: When the Raiders opened possession, Carr found Renfrow on an inclined pass and the rookie found nothing but green grass in front of him. It was for a score of 56 yards. Renfrow had missed the previous three games with a broken rib held against the New York Jets.

Renfrow also had key captures in the Raiders' last touchdown in the first half and had five receptions for 96 yards in half.

Gruden said during the week that Renfrow would play, but only hinted "put him in the grass" and there was no indication that his role was important.

Clelin Ferrell: A sack by Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter put the Chargers in a third and 20 play that led to a clearance and the Raiders regained the ball with a two-point lead. Ferrell has 3.5 of his total of 4.5 catches against the Chargers this season.

Execute Defense: The Chargers tried, but they didn't get anywhere. They had 16 carries for 19 yards for the game.

CLOTHING

Raiders penalties: The Raiders' defense was doing a good job against the Chargers, but three penalties led to a 78-yard play and eight plays by the Chargers and a 1-yard touchdown by Melvin Gordon.

The first was a questionable pass interference flag against Nevin Lawson against Mike Williams in a pass high above their heads. That was third and 9. Then another first came in an illegal five-yard contact by Lawson. Finally, Keisean Nixon interfered with Williams in the end zone to establish Gordon.

Two minute pass defense: The Raiders allowed the Chargers to drive the length of the field at the end of the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, with defenders who allowed receptions at the limit that allowed the clock to stop after each Rivers completion. The Raiders stiffened, but Michael Badgley kicked a 27-yard field goal to score 24-17 with 1:29 left.

Raiders pass protection: He improved in the last half drive, but Carr was captured three times, with Melvin Ingram III getting 1 1/2 and Bosa getting one. The Raiders replaced right tackle Brandon Parker with David Sharpe midway through the second quarter.

