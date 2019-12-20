ASIC Hopes New Rules Will Eliminate Bad Banking Products

Loading...

The new DDOs are designed to encourage banks and other product suppliers to think about the types of consumers who will buy their products and to determine if these consumers are suitable for the product. It will also force banks to determine whether product design could harm consumers.

It is believed that if Australia had implemented DDOs years ago, many, if not all, of the Royal Bank Commission case studies would not have occurred because the products would not have not exist or would not have been sold to certain cohorts of clients, such as selling income protection insurance to the unemployed.

The new obligations will come into force in April 2021.

ASIC vice-president Karen Chester said the bonds should lead to better results for businesses and consumers.

"They simply demand that companies design products that meet the real needs of consumers and use distribution channels that will likely get them to the right consumers," said Ms. Chester.

"Most Royal Commission case studies – from poor product sales to extremely poor products

financial value of financial products – would have systematically failed to meet these obligations. "

Ms Chester said the implementation of this reform offers an important opportunity for the industry to demonstrate that it has adopted a consumer-centric approach to its business and that it is better managing risks non-financial.

DDOs are already used in the UK and the European Union. The new regulations will force boards to question the level of complaints and other key indicators that show that a product is not performing as expected, or that it was defective in its design in the first place.

ASIC has given companies control over how they design their products and what products they design or use and to define their own metrics for what types of consumers are expected to consume the product, rather than being prescriptive on what financial firms should do.

However, groups will have to declare themselves to ASIC when they break their self-imposed rules for a product within 10 days.