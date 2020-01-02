Ashton Irwin, 5 second summer drummer, NYE rock ensemble from Palaye Royale

Loading...

(5 seconds of summer photo by Andy DeLuca)

In a night of good old-fashioned rock and roll, we could see 5 seconds of summer Ashton Irwin team up with Royal Palaye. The night features a multitude of videos from a group of groups covering classic hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen to "Black Dog" by Led Zeppelin.

The event was NYE ​​2020: A Rock + Roll Carnival at the Taix Champagne Room. The most special performance of the night was when Remington leith and Sebastian Danzig teams up with the 5SoS drummer to play "I Wanna Be Your Dog" by The Stooges and "War Pigs" by Black sabbath.

Read more: "A Quiet Place Part II" proves that monsters are not the only threat in the new trailer

We know that Ashton of 5 Seconds of Summer and Palaye Royale are close by. A few months ago, we discovered that Irwin had left Palaye Royale to save most of the Bastards at his home during his absence.

On New Year's Eve, we finally got content featuring Irwin and members of Palaye Royale, including one of the new faces of the group Andrew Martin.

Palaye Royale and 5 Seconds of Summer playing Wanna Be Your Dog by The Stooges to ring in the New Year. @ Ashton5SOS @RemingtonLeith @PalayeRoyale

Yes, I play a right-handed guitar upside down because there were no left guitars…. https://t.co/5FTlF86pH6

– Sebastian Danzig (@SebastianDanzig) January 2, 2020

We can even see Danzig playing a right-handed guitar backwards, which is a top-level shit. The sequence also shows producer Matthew Pauling playing the guitar.

Below are more images of the 5 seconds of summer blasting with Remington Leith.

🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/0zPg0KC1cT

– Remington Leith (@RemingtonLeith) January 1, 2020

Ashton anoche !!

Via @PalayeRoyale pic.twitter.com/bHBQWuSZBP

– Ashton Irwin Argentina 🇦🇷 (@IrwinUpdatesARG) January 2, 2020

Palaye Royale and 5 Seconds of Summer are organizing a field day with this collaboration. Check out some reactions below.

Remington and Ashton together🥰🔥

– Laura 😈 (@lauralovesdom) January 1, 2020

Can you make a song together ???

Palaye Royale ft. 5 Seconds of Summer

I swear I would die for that

– 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚍𝚎𝚗 🌊🔱 (@Hayden_Jackson_) January 1, 2020

you'd better hint at a collaboration or something 🥺

– jimena 🍊 (@fivesosiwct) January 1, 2020

What would you have done to see these great covers? Do you think there will soon be a collaboration of 5 Seconds of Summer and Palaye Royal? Ring below.

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see