Ashleigh Barty wins over Swiss Miss with classic old-fashioned play

"I watched it when she was 16 on tour, or 15 when she got the joker in the Australian Open," said Hingis.

"At that time, I guess, everything was overwhelming and I can understand it. When you are from Australia and miss home, it is far away.

"I was fortunate to have my family with me – my mother and [manager] Mario [Widmer], we all traveled together and we didn't really miss the house.

"It’s really difficult for an Australian player when you’re very young to do it all and experience it all."

Hingis thinks that Barty's sabbatical was the creation of the now French Open champion and No. 1 in the world.

Martina Hingis, like Barty, was catapulted into the spotlight at a young age.

"Since she left and became No. 1 and won a slam, she has nothing to prove to anyone," said grand winner five time.

"Now you just feel like she is out there because she likes it and likes what she is doing and that is why she has had this success.

"Before maybe it was & # 39; OK, I play for someone else or because of someone else & # 39 ;."

Gushing in praise from Barty's game, Hingis said the 23-year-old's style was a breath of fresh air for tennis.

"She also has a different style from what we have probably seen in the past 10 years."

"There are a lot of things she does that are really great, what I love about her game is just her fluidity," said Hingis.

"I think before, she got it all right but didn't always use the right things at the right time, which was pretty good in the juniors.

"But now I think she has found herself a bit. She is down to earth now and she knows what she wants and I love the variety of her game."

"She's got it all and the repertoire is so great and again, you can call her tennis game. It's not just boom boom and full power.

Barty can be a return to the classic style presented by Hingis.Credit:Getty/AP

"She has that too, of course, she's a very strong girl – but she also has a different style from what we've probably seen in the past 10 years."

Hingis had an Australian Open title treble in a streak of six successive finals in Melbourne between 1997 and 2002 and believes Barty seeded in 2020 is equipped to manage hype and pressure from the hometown.

"She's going through this now so I think she knows it best.

You need a great support team. This is really important, "said the former world number one.

"Now that she's a little older – I mean, I was 16 – so it was a little different."

